Best October Prime Day Deals You Can Grab for Under $10

Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days sale is packed with a wide range of deals on laptops, smart devices, fitness gear, appliances and much more. The shopping event is in full swing right now on day 2 and you don't have to spend big bucks to get the most out of the sale. We've found plenty of deals currently available that cost just $10 or less. For those of us on a tight budget, these are some of the best October Prime Big Deal Days offers under $10 that you can shop right now.

There are deals across all product categories, including plenty of savings on tech and accessories, plus tons of home and garden essentials, so you can grab a bunch of items without spending a fortune. And more deals are sure to pop up as the sale continues, so check back for even more bargains.

October Prime Day deals under $10 on tech

Perilogics universal phone mount: $9 This phone mount attaches to just about any surface, whether it's a tray table on an airplane, a desk or pretty much anything that's flat that you want to grip it to. CNET's Russell Holly says he never leaves home without it and it will "change the way you travel." Details Save $9 $9 at Amazon

Blukar LED USB-C rechargeable flashlight: $8 If you live in an area with regular power cuts, having a flashlight to hand is essential. You can afford one in every room with this deal and you don't need to worry about buying batteries for them all. Details Save $8 $8 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $10 on everyday essentials

Car seat headrest hooks (4-pack): $6 Convert your car headrest into a convenient storage solution with these universal hooks. Each can hold 55 pounds, so you can hang up coats, kids' toys, umbrellas or even bags of groceries. Details Save $4 $6 at Amazon

Method foaming hand soap: $3 Stock up on handwash during Prime Day and save yourself a few bucks. This 10-ounce Method bottle is 35% off. Details Save $2 $3 at Amazon

Wool dryer balls (6-pack): $10 Not only can you save over 60% on these wool dryer balls but they'll help you save even more over time as you cut down on drying time. Details Save $20 $10 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $10 on home and garden

NGreen Garden Hose Sprayer Nozzle: $7 Putting your thumb over the end of the hose to make it spray is no way to live in 2023. This sprayer nozzle is a much better solution and at this price, it's impossible to ignore. Get better control over how you wash the car and water the garden for just $7. Details Save $8 $7 at Amazon

Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel: $10 Cutting your pizza into perfect slices will be easier than ever thanks to this pizza cutter wheel and all while saving a massive 50% in the process. Details Save $10 $10 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $10 on health and fitness

Meiddano elbow brace: $8 Hurt your elbow playing tennis or nursing an old injury? This elbow brace might help and at just $8, why not give it a try? Details Save: $9 $8 at Amazon