This $10 Amazon Steal Is the Trick to Keeping Your Car Clean

I know it's no excuse, but I'm a busy person, and that's what I'll blame for the inside of my car being a mess -- instead of taking accountability for my occasional laziness.

It's not terribly dirty, but you wouldn't be hard-pressed to find a few empty wrappers scattered around, an unfinished coffee in my cup holder and half-empty water bottles rolling around on the floor. I'm always rushing around, and while I usually plan on grabbing all the trash and dumping it into whatever nearby trash can I can find, well... I don't.

So I decided to bring a trash can on the go with me.

The Hotor Car Trash Can is a 2-gallon waterproof and collapsible storage bag -- available right now for only $10 -- that can be attached to the back of your headrest or placed between your seats.

At the top of the trash can is an opening that you can easily dump trash into. The opening is made of rubber, so in case your trash is wet or dirty, you can easily clean it.

You can also unzip the top of the trash can to make it easier to place larger items into the bag, like water bottles and small boxes. The inside is lined with waterproof and leakproof material, so you don't have to worry about spills.

But my favorite thing about the car trash can is that it's not only a trash can. It can also double as a small cooler, so if you're planning a trip to the beach or the park and don't have a full-sized cooler with you, you can empty the trash can out (not in your car), dump in some ice and keep your drinks cool.

The Hotor car trash can doubles as a small cooler. Amazon

The trash can also has mesh pockets, where you can place snacks, tissues, toys and any other little knick knacks laying around in your car.

It's truly never been easier to clean your car.