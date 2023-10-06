October Prime Day Deals Under $25 You Can Shop Now
Grab some early holiday gifts (or treats for yourself) without spending a fortune during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale.
Best deals right now
Kickstart your smart home with Amazon's adorable Echo Pop smart speaker and a compatible smart plug for just $19, a saving of 69% versus regular prices.
If you're trying to be more environmentally conscious, these reusable paper towels from The Useless Brand are an easy way to reduce your waste. They're made of soft and absorbent cotton flannel, and are machine washer- and dryer-safe so you can just toss them in with your regular laundry.
Outdoor smart lighting can cost significantly more than its nonsmart counterparts. A more cost-effective way to make your outdoor lights smart is by adding a smart plug to the system. The plug can be turned on and off via Alexa or Google, and can even be used as a dimmer to set the right mood in your back yard.
Determine your blood oxygen saturation levels quickly and easily with this device that also tracks your heart rate and pulse rate waveform. A rotatable display has four different layout options and five levels of brightness to make it easy to read.
You don't have to spend a ton of money to participate in Amazon's October Prime Day. With plenty of deals under $25, you can grab yourself a few treats or stock up on holiday gifts early without breaking the bank. And though the official Prime Big Deal Days event doesn't kick off for a few days yet, the deals are already flowing.
We're rounding up our favorite October Prime Day deals under $25 across several product categories. We'll continue adding to the lists below as we get closer to the event, so keep checking back for more bargain buys. And if you're looking for something even cheaper, head to our roundup of the best October Prime Day deals under $10.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
October Prime Day deals under $25 on tech
Kickstart your smart home with Amazon's adorable Echo Pop smart speaker and a compatible smart plug for just $19, a saving of 69% versus regular prices.
Amazon's first-party smart plug is the perfect way to bring dumb devices into your Alexa-powered smart home -- and now you can do so with close to half off.
This surge-protected power strip offers 12 outlets plus two USB-A and one USB-C ports making it an ideal pickup for under your desk or behind your TV.
Save over 50% on Amazon's 4K-capable Fire TV Stick. You can hook one up to your TV for only $23 and enjoy easy access to Netflix, Prime Video and more.
- Echo Dot (5th gen): $23 (save $27)
- Echo Dot (5th gen) + Kasa smart plug: $24 (save $49)
- Fire TV Stick Lite: $18 (save $12)
- Fire TV Stick: $20 (save $20)
- Echo Glow: $17 (save $13)
- Tile Slim Bluetooth tracker: $25 (save $10)
- Anker 332 USB-C hub: $16 (save $19)
- TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi extender: $15 (save $20)
- Kasa Smart Plug Mini (4-pack): $22 (save $8)
- Iniu portable power bank: $16 (save $20)
- Logitech F310 wired gamepad controller: $17 (save $8)
- Oontz Angle Solo Bluetooth speaker: $20 (save $10)
October Prime Day deals under $25 on everyday essentials
If you're trying to be more environmentally conscious, these reusable paper towels from The Useless Brand are an easy way to reduce your waste. They're made of soft and absorbent cotton flannel, and are machine washer- and dryer-safe so you can just toss them in with your regular laundry.
- BIC Round Stic Xtra Life ballpoint pens (144 count): $12 (save $8)
- Sharpie permanent markers (36 count): $21 (save $4)
- Pilot FriXion ColorSticks erasable gel ink stick pens (16-pack): $20 (save $9)
- Post-It sticky note pads (6-pack): $6 (save $6)
- Waterdrop 200-gallon water filter pitcher: $17 (save $4)
October Prime Day deals under $25 on home and garden
Outdoor smart lighting can cost significantly more than its nonsmart counterparts. A more cost-effective way to make your outdoor lights smart is by adding a smart plug to the system. The plug can be turned on and off via Alexa or Google, and can even be used as a dimmer to set the right mood in your back yard.
- Seropy roll-up dish drying rack: $8 (save $5)
- Jisulife handheld mini fan: $14 (save $11)
- Aqua Original 4-in-1 Monterey XL hammock pool float: $22 (save $5)
- SodaStream glass carbonating carafe (3-pack): $9 (save $9)
- Martha Stewart 4-piece potholder set: $15 (save $18)
- Aroma Housewares 6-cup rice cooker: $17 (save $14)
October Prime Day deals under $25 on health and fitness
Determine your blood oxygen saturation levels quickly and easily with this device that also tracks your heart rate and pulse rate waveform. A rotatable display has four different layout options and five levels of brightness to make it easy to read.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Computing Guides
Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers