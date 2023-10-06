October Prime Day Deals Under $25 You Can Shop Now

You don't have to spend a ton of money to participate in Amazon's October Prime Day. With plenty of deals under $25, you can grab yourself a few treats or stock up on holiday gifts early without breaking the bank. And though the official Prime Big Deal Days event doesn't kick off for a few days yet, the deals are already flowing.

We're rounding up our favorite October Prime Day deals under $25 across several product categories. We'll continue adding to the lists below as we get closer to the event, so keep checking back for more bargain buys. And if you're looking for something even cheaper, head to our roundup of the best October Prime Day deals under $10.

October Prime Day deals under $25 on tech

Amazon Echo Pop + Kasa smart plug: $19 Kickstart your smart home with Amazon's adorable Echo Pop smart speaker and a compatible smart plug for just $19, a saving of 69% versus regular prices. Details Save $44 $19 at Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug: $13 Amazon's first-party smart plug is the perfect way to bring dumb devices into your Alexa-powered smart home -- and now you can do so with close to half off. Details Save $12 $13 at Amazon

Anker 351 Power Strip: $23 This surge-protected power strip offers 12 outlets plus two USB-A and one USB-C ports making it an ideal pickup for under your desk or behind your TV. Details Save $13 $23 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $23 Save over 50% on Amazon's 4K-capable Fire TV Stick. You can hook one up to your TV for only $23 and enjoy easy access to Netflix, Prime Video and more. Details Save $27 $23 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $25 on everyday essentials

The Useless Brand reusable paper towels (12-pack): $20 If you're trying to be more environmentally conscious, these reusable paper towels from The Useless Brand are an easy way to reduce your waste. They're made of soft and absorbent cotton flannel, and are machine washer- and dryer-safe so you can just toss them in with your regular laundry. Details Save $10 $20 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $25 on home and garden

Treatlife smart outdoor plug: $20 Outdoor smart lighting can cost significantly more than its nonsmart counterparts. A more cost-effective way to make your outdoor lights smart is by adding a smart plug to the system. The plug can be turned on and off via Alexa or Google, and can even be used as a dimmer to set the right mood in your back yard. Details Save $16 $20 at Amazon

October Prime Day deals under $25 on health and fitness