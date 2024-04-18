Amazon Just Knocked $30 Off Some of Our Favorite Wireless Earbuds for Running

Fitness enthusiasts know all too well how difficult it can be to find wireless earbuds that stay put during exercise. The Shokz OpenFit earbuds are some of our favorite running earbuds and are perfect for those who lead an active lifestyle. What's more, if you order from Amazon today you'll get them at their best-yet price of just $150. That price represents a $30 saving off the original asking price, but it's a limited-time deal which means that it might not be here for long. On a more positive note, the deal is available on both the black and beige versions so be sure to pick your favorite before adding them to your cart.

Because the Shokz OpenFit are earbuds with ear hooks they're more likely to stay secured when performing strenuous activity. They also have an IP54 rating, so they'll handle sweat, dust and the elements in general, but don't plan to go swimming with them. It's also worth mentioning that the controls are touch-based, which might be frustrating for some who prefer the more tactile feel of a button.

Beyond that, the audio fidelity is surprisingly good, and the app even lets you fiddle around with the EQ so you can set it just right, but note that there's no noise cancelation. The OpenFit features an open design that fires sound into your ears using what Shokz dubs "air conduction" technology. Being open-ear, you still have an awareness of your surroundings which is handy when pounding pavements or lifting weights in the gym.

As for battery life, you can get up to seven hours on the earbuds plus another 21 hours or so in the charging case, giving you a total of 28 hours. Unfortunately, it doesn't have wireless charging, but you can get an hour's worth of battery with a five-minute charge, so even if you're in a hurry, you can get some battery life out of it. The case charges via USB-C.

All in all, it's a solid set of earbuds if you're looking for something for your workouts. That said, if you'd like a few more options, be sure to check out these other great earbud deals.