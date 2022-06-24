Best True Wireless Sports Earbuds With Ear Hooks

Truth be told, I'm not a huge fan of earbuds with ear hooks that wrap around the top of your ear. It's a design that Beats popularized with its Powerbeats line of earbuds, and it's not for everyone. But many people love these types of wireless sports buds because they add an element of security: While your buds may fall out of your ears, the hooks keep them attached to your head, preventing you from losing them or having them drop to the pavement, which may lead to some damage. That's an important feature, particularly if you wear earbuds while running and biking.

Here's a look at the top true-wireless earbuds with an ear-hook design, all of which we've tested. Most of them are affordable, with most costing less than $100. We'll update this list as new sports earbuds hit the market.

David Carnoy/CNET If you like the style of the Beats Powerbeats Pro but don't want to spend $150 or so on them, there are plenty of budget alternatives out there. I like the Tranya T40s, which sound quite good for the money, fit comfortably and securely and have good battery life (up to 8 hours). I also like how they have physical buttons for controlling playback and volume rather than touch controls. They're IPX5 splash-proof. Their charging case, which charges via USB-C, doesn't feel terribly sturdy and is somewhat bulky, but in all these are a good value.

David Carnoy/CNET The new Soundcore Sport X10 have an interesting design with rotating swiveling ear hooks that flip up when you're using them and flip down when you want to set them in their charging case, which has a smaller footprint than a lot of buds with ear hooks. As long as you get a tight seal, they sound good, with powerful, punchy bass and good detail. They also have active noise canceling, which is effective though not as good as Sony or Bose's noise canceling. They're also fully waterproof with an IPX7 rating, which means they can be fully submerged in up to 3 feet of water for 30 minutes. Battery life is rated at up to 8 hours with an additional three charges in the charging case.

Beats The Beats Powerbeats Pro earbuds have been on the market for a few years but remain popular and are now available in several color options. Their jumbo charging case is a notable drawback, but they offer many of the same features as Apple's AirPods 2 (they're equipped with Apple's H1 chip) but have better sound so long as you get a tight seal (they should fit most -- but not all -- ears well). There's no active noise canceling but battery life is strong at up to 9 hours and they're IPX4 splash-proof. Note that the Powerbeats Pro are frequently on sale, so you should only buy them if they're substantially discounted. Read our Powerbeats Pro review.

David Carnoy/CNET With so many new wireless earbuds and headphones being released on what seems likely a weekly basis, it's not easy for companies to differentiate their products in the marketplace. Skullcandy hopes its new voice-driven platform, Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology, will do just that. Similar to the Apple AirPods' "Hey Siri" feature, Skullcandy's version allows you to say "Hey, Skullcandy" to issue hands-free voice commands without touching a button. Skull-iQ debuts on the sports-oriented Push Active, and the $100 Grind Fuel, which will be firmware updatable via the Skullcandy App. With their ear-hook design, they're essentially a more affordable version of the Beats Powerbeats Pro and they fit my ears slightly better than the Powerbeats Pro. I'm not usually a fan of ear-hook style buds, but this is one of the better ones. The Push Active True earbuds are equipped with Bluetooth 5.2, are IP55 splashproof, have built-in Tile Finding Technology and are rated for up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge at moderate volume levels.

David Carnoy/CNET Cleer's Epic Arc buds are similar to Bose's Open Sport Earbuds (see below) but are actually a little more comfortable to wear thanks to their swiveling hinge. Like the Bose buds, they rest on the top of your ear just above the ear canal and fire sound into your ears. They're open so they let ambient sound in (that's a plus if you're a runner or biker and want to hear traffic), but their 16.2 mm drivers provide ample bass and volume. They don't sound quite as good as the Bose Open Sport Earbuds but they're pretty close. I liked the case, which is a little big but pretty thin. While it has an integrated USB charging cable (that's nice), like the Bose Open Sport Earbuds case it doesn't have a rechargeable battery so it's basically a dock for charging the earbuds, which are also available in black. Battery life is rated at up to 7 hours and they're IPX5 splash-proof. Some of these types of ear-hook-style earbuds have physical control buttons but these have touch controls. I found they worked pretty well but not great. The buds do have a companion app that allows you to upgrade the firmware and tweak the sound profile.

As far as headphones go, Bose's Sport Open Earbuds are funky. Not to be confused with the company's more traditional in-ear Sport Earbuds and QuietComfort Earbuds, they feature an open design without a tip, meaning the earpiece sits on top of your ear and doesn't penetrate your ear canal. Geared toward runners and bikers who want their ears open to the world for safety reasons -- or to people who don't like to have any sort of bud in their ears -- they sound surprisingly good. I ended up liking them, but their design isn't for everybody, and how comfortable you find them will determine how much you like them. They're IPX4 splash-proof. Read our Bose Sport Open Earbuds review. Read our Bose Sport Earbuds review.