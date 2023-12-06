Amazon Drops Samsung's Affordable Galaxy Buds FE to an All-Time Low Price

You don't have to spend a ton to get some top-notch earbuds these days. We've been consistently impressed with Samsung's Galaxy Buds, and right now you can snag the most affordable pair in the lineup at an all-time low price. Amazon has knocked the Galaxy Buds FE down to just $70, which is $30 off and matches the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. Though there's no set expiration for this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Even at full price, the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE have earned a spot on our list of the best budget earbuds for 2023. Each earbud is equipped with three built-in microphones for active noise-canceling capabilities, and they offer respectable sound quality for the price according to CNET's headphone expert David Carnoy.

They feature a sleek, stemless design with flexible wings to help keep them in place, but only have an IPX2 water-resistance rating so they aren't particularly rugged. They also boast a battery life of up to 30 hours when paired with the charging case. And they automatically pair with Galaxy phones and tablets, so they're a great choice if you're already a Samsung user.

