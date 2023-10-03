Samsung Debuts $100 Galaxy Buds FE Noise-Canceling Earbuds

A steady stream of online leaks over the past few weeks suggested Samsung was on the verge of releasing a new set of "affordable" earbuds, the Galaxy Buds FE. Now those buds have officially arrived and are available starting Oct. 5 in graphite and white for $100.

The new buds feature a single 12mm driver, three mics on each earbud and active noise canceling. They appear to charge in a case that's the same size and shape as what you currently get with all of Samsung's latest Galaxy Buds, including the Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. And they look a lot like an updated version of Samsung's discontinued Galaxy Buds Plus earbuds, which also came with a set of swappable fins that helped create a secure, comfortable fit. Like those buds, the Galaxy Buds FE are sweat-resistant with an IPX2 water-resistance rating that protects against splashes.

The Galaxy Buds Plus were known for their comfortable fit and excellent battery life. Samsung says the Galaxy Buds FE are rated for up to six hours of battery life with noise canceling on and eight-and-a-half hours with it off. The Galaxy Buds Plus were rated for up to 11 hours.

We haven't tried the new buds yet, but should be getting a review sample soon and will post a full review after we test them.

The buds appear to charge in the same size case as what you get with Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Numi Prasarn/CNET

Previously, the Galaxy Buds 2 were Samsung's most affordable earbuds. They list for $150, but frequently sell for closer to $100. We won't see discounts like that on the Galaxy Buds FE right away, but it wouldn't surprise me to see them discounted during the holiday buying season by $20 or $30. While they likely won't sound as good as the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which feature two-way drivers (10mm woofer, 5.3mm tweeter), the Galaxy Buds FE's integrated fins should appeal to a lot of people who are looking for a secure, comfortable fit.

Samsung also unveiled other new mobile devices in its more affordable "Fan Edition" line, including the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 and Tab S9 Plus FE.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE key specs, according to Samsung