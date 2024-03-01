All-Time Low: AirPods Pro 2 Get $60 Discount at Amazon

Whether you're in need of a new pair of wireless earbuds to pair with your iPhone or you want to upgrade to the best AirPods to use with Apple's Vision Pro, the latest AirPods Pro 2 are definitely the best option -- and the only option if you want to get the most out of your new Apple headset. Not only are they the only earbuds that offer lossless audio support when using Apple's brand-new mixed reality headset, but they offer some of the best noise-canceling capabilities you're likely to find as well.

Right now you can snag a set for just $189 at Amazon -- a $60 savings -- with Walmart also matching the deal. That drops Apple's latest buds down to a record-matching low price. There's no word on how long this deal will last, so we recommend nabbing a set at this price whil you can if you're interested.

Watch this: AirPods Pro 2: After 2 Months, They're Still Great 09:53

The AirPods Pro 2 also sport Apple's Transparency Mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings and they'll automatically optimize their volume based on your environment to boot. This upgraded pair not only offers Qi wireless charging but also USB-C wired charging for those times when you need the quickest charging possible. In use, the earbuds promise an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge when paired with the charging case. They also instantly pair and switch between Apple devices, making these wireless earbuds a joy to use for those in the Apple ecosystem.

For the Vision Pro specifically, the USB-C AirPods Pro 2 offer support for 20-bit/48 kHz Lossless Audio with ultralow latency. The Apple Vision Pro has its own built-in speakers so AirPods aren't an essential add-on, but they do allow for a more immersive -- and private -- viewing experience if you want to lose yourself in a movie.

Not into Apple's buds or looking for headphones instead? There are tons of headphone and earbud deals available right now.