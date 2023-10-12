AirPods Pro, iPad, Fire Stick and More: Get These Prime Day Deals Before They Disappear
October Prime Day deals are still available on Amazon.
Just because Amazon's October Prime Day is officially over doesn't mean you can't still save. Although Prime Big Deal Days technically ended this morning at 3 a.m. ET, there are still some notable deals on TVs, laptops, fitness and steals under $10, $25 and $50.
So, what are some of the best legacy deals? Yesterday, we highlighted the October Prime Day top sellers among CNET readers. Below, we've rounded up the handful from that list that are still on sale. Some of these are at the same price they were during the sale, while others have gone up a bit.
This popular Prime deal is still available. It's just $10 more than yesterday, but still $50 less at Amazon when buying either model, Lightning or the newer USB-C, compared to what you'd pay at the Apple Store. Powered by Apple's H2 chip, these earbuds have improved sound, noise canceling and microphone quality (compared with the first-gen AirPods Pro), along with a battery life of up to 6 hours. You can read CNET's full review of this model here.
Walmart is still offering the $189 price on Apple's AirPods Pro 2, though this applies only to the Lightning-equipped version. If you do't mind how you charge up, these are a steal.
Use the on-screen coupon to get 30% off on this deal, delivering it for $35 -- just $5 more than the Prime Day price. This screwdriver set includes an all-in-one cordless screwdriver with 12 2-inch-long steel bits. This model also boasts a nonslip grip and a four-stage rotary knob for adjusting its torque. You can read about why CNET's Adrian Marlow uses this compact, minimalist screwdriver to save time and avoid frustrations in home improvement projects.
Laundry may not be fun, but it's necessary. Stock up on this six-pack of organic wool dryer balls now to cut down on wrinkles as well as drying time.
This deal went up to $10 now, but that's only $2 more from its Prime Day price. This trash can comes with a lid and storage pockets, and it can be easily tucked away in your car. CNET's Nelson Aguilar is a fan, saying it's "truly never been easier to clean your car."
This model of the Amazon Fire Stick is the closest alternative to CNET's best pick, and it's more than 50% off. (Note that it's not the latest 2023 model, however.)
This basic essential is on sale in its Waterfall scent.
This 15-inch version of the MacBook Air with an M2 chip is one of CNET's best October Prime Day deals on MacBooks.
Save on this ninth-gen iPad by shopping with Prime at Walmart. This device uses Apple's A13 bionic chip, has a screen size of 10.2 inches and has a battery life of 10 hours.
