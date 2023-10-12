AirPods Pro, iPad, Fire Stick and More: Get These Prime Day Deals Before They Disappear

Just because Amazon's October Prime Day is officially over doesn't mean you can't still save. Although Prime Big Deal Days technically ended this morning at 3 a.m. ET, there are still some notable deals on TVs, laptops, fitness and steals under $10, $25 and $50.

So, what are some of the best legacy deals? Yesterday, we highlighted the October Prime Day top sellers among CNET readers. Below, we've rounded up the handful from that list that are still on sale. Some of these are at the same price they were during the sale, while others have gone up a bit.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Add CNET Shopping Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.

Apple AirPod Pro 2 (USB-C): $200 This popular Prime deal is still available. It's just $10 more than yesterday, but still $50 less at Amazon when buying either model, Lightning or the newer USB-C, compared to what you'd pay at the Apple Store. Powered by Apple's H2 chip, these earbuds have improved sound, noise canceling and microphone quality (compared with the first-gen AirPods Pro), along with a battery life of up to 6 hours. You can read CNET's full review of this model here. Details Save $50 $200 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (Lightning): $189 Walmart is still offering the $189 price on Apple's AirPods Pro 2, though this applies only to the Lightning-equipped version. If you do't mind how you charge up, these are a steal. Details Save $60 $189 at Walmart

Hoto Nex O1 Pro 3.6V Screwdriver Sets: $35 Use the on-screen coupon to get 30% off on this deal, delivering it for $35 -- just $5 more than the Prime Day price. This screwdriver set includes an all-in-one cordless screwdriver with 12 2-inch-long steel bits. This model also boasts a nonslip grip and a four-stage rotary knob for adjusting its torque. You can read about why CNET's Adrian Marlow uses this compact, minimalist screwdriver to save time and avoid frustrations in home improvement projects. Details Save $15 $35 at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th gen) 64GB: $249 Save on this ninth-gen iPad by shopping with Prime at Walmart. This device uses Apple's A13 bionic chip, has a screen size of 10.2 inches and has a battery life of 10 hours. Details Save $80 $249 at Walmart



