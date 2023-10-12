X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

AirPods Pro, iPad, Fire Stick and More: Get These Prime Day Deals Before They Disappear

October Prime Day deals are still available on Amazon.

katelyn-chedraoui-headshot
katelyn-chedraoui-headshot
Katelyn Chedraoui Associate Writer
Katelyn is an associate writer with CNET's services and software team. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a degree in media and journalism. She believes in the transformative power of digital platforms, tools and communication to increase accessibility to information and the even-more transformative power of a good cup of coffee.
See full bio
Katelyn Chedraoui
2 min read
prime-day-cnet-blue-blue-2-crop
James Martin/CNET

Just because Amazon's October Prime Day is officially over doesn't mean you can't still save. Although Prime Big Deal Days technically ended this morning at 3 a.m. ET, there are still some notable deals on TVs, laptops, fitness and steals under $10, $25 and $50

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

So, what are some of the best legacy deals? Yesterday, we highlighted the October Prime Day top sellers among CNET readers. Below, we've rounded up the handful from that list that are still on sale. Some of these are at the same price they were during the sale, while others have gone up a bit.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Apple AirPod Pro 2 (USB-C): $200

This popular Prime deal is still available. It's just $10 more than yesterday, but still $50 less at Amazon when buying either model, Lightning or the newer USB-C, compared to what you'd pay at the Apple Store. Powered by Apple's H2 chip, these earbuds have improved sound, noise canceling and microphone quality (compared with the first-gen AirPods Pro), along with a battery life of up to 6 hours. You can read CNET's full review of this model here.

Details
Save $50
$200 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (Lightning): $189

Walmart is still offering the $189 price on Apple's AirPods Pro 2, though this applies only to the Lightning-equipped version. If you do't mind how you charge up, these are a steal. 

Details
Save $60
$189 at Walmart

Hoto Nex O1 Pro 3.6V Screwdriver Sets: $35

Use the on-screen coupon to get 30% off on this deal, delivering it for $35 -- just $5 more than the Prime Day price. This screwdriver set includes an all-in-one cordless screwdriver with 12 2-inch-long steel bits. This model also boasts a nonslip grip and a four-stage rotary knob for adjusting its torque. You can read about why CNET's Adrian Marlow uses this compact, minimalist screwdriver to save time and avoid frustrations in home improvement projects.

Details
Save $15
$35 at Amazon

All Natural Organic Wool Dryer Balls XL Size (6 pack): $10

Laundry may not be fun, but it's necessary. Stock up on this six-pack of organic wool dryer balls now to cut down on wrinkles as well as drying time.

Details
Save $20
$10 at Amazon

Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets: $10

This deal went up to $10 now, but that's only $2 more from its Prime Day price. This trash can comes with a lid and storage pockets, and it can be easily tucked away in your car. CNET's Nelson Aguilar is a fan, saying it's "truly never been easier to clean your car."

Details
Save $8
$10 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $23

This model of the Amazon Fire Stick is the closest alternative to CNET's best pick, and it's more than 50% off. (Note that it's not the latest 2023 model, however.)

Details
Save $32
$23 at Amazon

Method Foaming Hand Soap: $3

This basic essential is on sale in its Waterfall scent.

Details
Save $2
$3 at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air M2 15-inch Laptop 2023: $1,049

This 15-inch version of the MacBook Air with an M2 chip is one of CNET's best October Prime Day deals on MacBooks.

Details
Save $250
$1,049 at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th gen) 64GB: $249

Save on this ninth-gen iPad by shopping with Prime at Walmart. This device uses Apple's A13 bionic chip, has a screen size of 10.2 inches and has a battery life of 10 hours.

Details
Save $80
$249 at Walmart

Amazon October Prime Day 2023


Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Computing Guides

Laptops

Desktops & Monitors

Computer Accessories

Photography

Tablets & E-Readers

3D Printers