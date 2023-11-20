X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

AirPods Pro 2 Price Slashed to Just $190 Ahead of Black Friday

The newest USB-C-equipped AirPods are available for 24% less than the Apple Store price.

Max McHone
See full bio
profile.png
profile.png
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Max McHone
Oliver Haslam
2 min read
airpods-pro-2-bf
Apple

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): $190

Save $59

With Black Friday fast approaching, the latest AirPods Pro have fallen back down to just $190. That's almost $60 off the Apple Store price and only $1 above their record low. 

$190 at Amazon

The second-gen AirPods Pro are some of our absolute favorite wireless earbuds on the market. And back in September, Apple made some slight improvements, including improved dust resistance, lossless audio support for the Vision Pro VR headset and, most importantly, a new case with a USB-C charging port. 

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy?

Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

We haven't seen many discounts on these updated Apple earbuds since last month's Prime Day sale, but right now you can snag them for $190 at Amazon, which saves you $59 and is just $1 more than they have ever gone. Though the previous Lightning-equipped version will drop to $169 at Walmart on Wednesday, this is a chance to snag the upgraded model before the rush for that limited-time sale begins. Though there's no set expiration for this Amazon deal, meaning it could vanish at any time. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

These earbuds earned a top spot on our list of the best headphones overall for 2023. They offer some of the best noise-canceling capabilities you'll find on a pair of earbuds and have a built-in transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings. Plus, they will automatically optimize volume based on your environment. iPhone users will also get access to exclusive features like personalized spatial audio and hands-free Siri access. And the AirPods Pro 2 boast Qi wireless charging and have an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge (with the charging case).

Not into Apple's buds? There are plenty of other Black Friday headphone deals to be had.

More Black Friday deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash back offers. 

Why pay full price for new headphones?
Track prices on all your favorite options and get notified when we find the best deal.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image