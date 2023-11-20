AirPods Pro 2 Price Slashed to Just $190 Ahead of Black Friday
The newest USB-C-equipped AirPods are available for 24% less than the Apple Store price.
With Black Friday fast approaching, the latest AirPods Pro have fallen back down to just $190. That's almost $60 off the Apple Store price and only $1 above their record low.
The second-gen AirPods Pro are some of our absolute favorite wireless earbuds on the market. And back in September, Apple made some slight improvements, including improved dust resistance, lossless audio support for the Vision Pro VR headset and, most importantly, a new case with a USB-C charging port.
Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.
We haven't seen many discounts on these updated Apple earbuds since last month's Prime Day sale, but right now you can snag them for $190 at Amazon, which saves you $59 and is just $1 more than they have ever gone. Though the previous Lightning-equipped version will drop to $169 at Walmart on Wednesday, this is a chance to snag the upgraded model before the rush for that limited-time sale begins. Though there's no set expiration for this Amazon deal, meaning it could vanish at any time. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
These earbuds earned a top spot on our list of the best headphones overall for 2023. They offer some of the best noise-canceling capabilities you'll find on a pair of earbuds and have a built-in transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings. Plus, they will automatically optimize volume based on your environment. iPhone users will also get access to exclusive features like personalized spatial audio and hands-free Siri access. And the AirPods Pro 2 boast Qi wireless charging and have an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge (with the charging case).
Not into Apple's buds? There are plenty of other Black Friday headphone deals to be had.
