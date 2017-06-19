Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "YouTube sets rules for terrorism gray-zone videos"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

YouTube sets rules for terrorism gray-zone videos

To fight against the spread of terrorist propaganda, YouTube announces it will make some ethically questionable videos harder to find and add warnings, among other changes.
1:40 /
Transcript
YouTube is getting tougher on terrorist propaganda videos. Tech companies have been criticized for not doing enough to stop extremist content from being shared online. In light of this, Google announced four new steps the company's gonna take to stop terrorist messages from spreading on YouTube. First. It'll use more artificial intelligence and machine learing so that the system can spot this content quicker. Second, it'll expand YouTube's trusted flagger program. These super flaggers have the power to alert YouTube staff of 20 videos at once. There are 63 organizations now with that power including many police units. But Google is adding another 50 non-government groups. Groups with expertise in things like hate speech, self-harm, and terrorism. Third, YouTube is taking a new approach in dealing with videos that fall in a gray zone. Maybe a video doesn't clearly violate a policy but it contains offensive view points regarding religion. Now when that happens YouTube will put up warnings, make that video harder to find, and will cut off commenting or liking. And fourth, is something called the redirect method. To fight back against radicalization, Google target advertisements and videos with anti-terrorist messages to potential ISIS recruits, in hopes to change people's minds about joining. This will be implemented more broadly across Europe, but it's already in use in the US. Just last week, Facebook also made a similar announcement talking about how it uses AI to better spot and flag terrorist propaganda on the social network. Google says it's working with Facebook, along with other tech companies, to address terrorism concerns. I am Bridget Carey. For more information, head to cnet.com.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: YouTube tackles terrorism, Microsoft accuses Apple of copying
YouTube tackles terrorism, Microsoft accuses Apple of copying
1:22 June 19, 2017
In today's tech news, YouTube takes steps to fight extremist content, a headband could help treat depression and a Microsoft Surface...
Play video
Video: Amazon to buy Whole Foods, Uber gets management facelift
Amazon to buy Whole Foods, Uber gets management facelift
1:22 June 17, 2017
In this week's wrap-up, Amazon plunges deeper into the grocery space while Uber sees major changes to its leadership.
Play video
Video: Watch two Boeing jetliners perform synchronized flying
Watch two Boeing jetliners perform synchronized flying
1:23 June 16, 2017
Boeing released video of a 787 Dreamliner and a 737 MAX 9 flying in unison ahead of the 2017 Paris Air Show.
Play video
Video: How Amazon tech can be tied into Whole Foods
How Amazon tech can be tied into Whole Foods
1:55 June 16, 2017
Checkout-free stores? Parking lot pickup? Artisanal cheese delivered in an hour? With Amazon buying Whole Foods, there are many ways...
Play video
Video: Facebook fights terrorism with A.I., Amazon Dash Wand returns with Alexa
Facebook fights terrorism with A.I., Amazon Dash Wand returns with Alexa
1:15 June 16, 2017
In today's tech news, Facebook explains how it uses artificial intelligence to stop extremist content, Amazon adds Alexa to the Dash...
Play video
Video: Is the new iPad Pro really faster than the new MacBook Pro?
Is the new iPad Pro really faster than the new MacBook Pro?
7:25 June 15, 2017
Fast don't lie. Believe it or not, the iPad Pro is faster than the 2017 and 2016 MacBook Pros in some performance tests. Plus, the...
Play video
Video: Sorta, kinda free Amazon Dash Wand adds Alexa
Sorta, kinda free Amazon Dash Wand adds Alexa
1:31 June 15, 2017
The barcode-scanning gadget is designed to hook you into paying $15 a month for the AmazonFresh grocery service.
Play video
Video: Uber sees board member depart, Sprint offers free data
Uber sees board member depart, Sprint offers free data
1:41 June 15, 2017
In today's tech news, Uber continues its management shakeup as a board member resigns after an inappropriate comment. Meanwhile, Sprint...
Play video