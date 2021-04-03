WWDC to be all-virtual, PayPal users can shop with crypto
Tech Today
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter this week.
Apple has confirmed this year's WWDC will kick off June 7. Just like last year, this conference will be all virtual, and will show us what Apple's next big software platforms will look like.
And that's iOS and Mac OS.
Comes at a busy time for the brand.
Apple transitions away from Intel silicon on Macs and rumors abound about new products like virtual reality headsets and self driving cars.
Hey pal has announced that its users can now shop with cryptocurrency.
Pay Pal introduced currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum to its platform last October.
But as of Tuesday, users can now check out with crypto when they're shopping online.
We follow similar news from visa, which this week announced it would support crypto currency for payment settlements.
Finally, NBC Universal is considering pulling its content from HBO, Max and Netflix.
The bolster its peacocke streaming service.
According to a new report from Bloomberg.
Right now the rights to Universal Pictures are owned by HBO max.
Meanwhile, films from Illumination Entertainment, end up on Netflix.
Those deals will end next year.
And the report says NBC Universal has not made a final decision just yet.
You can sync up to date with the latest by visiting Cnet.
