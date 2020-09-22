Why iPhone 12 should have Touch ID

If you're like me and you hate Apples face ID in a world where we cover our faces.
There is hope for the return of touch ID in an iPhone.
Apple's latest iPad Air puts the Touch ID fingerprint sensor in the power button on the side.
Apple could put this in the next iPhone.
I am over face ID since it launched with iPhone 10 this use your face to unlock your iPhone feature has always been temperamental and frankly it's also a bit judgmental.
I'm sorry this morning.
My face is not good enough for you iPhone.
It's finicky when you use it in bed or when you're multitasking or snacking or yawning, you must look at it straightforward perfectly at all times.
Listen, I did a whole video about this and reported on all of the apple tips to do it right.
And yet even still, I find myself entering a password half the time The movement to drop Touch ID and the home button was so phone screens could use all that real estate in the front without a button in the way and face ID is supposed to be even more secure because it is harder to mimic a face.
But now is this pandemic life, it is especially useless when trying to unlock my phone quickly when I'm in a store or for paying with Apple Pay at the register.
Because we need to be covering the face and no you do not just take off your mask that defeats the whole purpose of protecting you from an airborne virus.
Hmm, I rather just pull up my credit card.
It's no difference for time saving the feature might as well not exist.
The wait.
It turns out Apple has been working on something that can bring back the glory of using a fingerprint to unlock phones.
The new iPad Air instead puts the touch ID fingerprint scanner in a flat and long power button.
There is no face ID in the new iPad Air.
Now unlocking with a side mounted fingerprint reader is such a good idea that almost every other major phone maker has been doing this already.
Yeah, it's good to see apple.
join the party.
Android phones that use fingerprints for secure payments are frankly a step above Apple for the convenience.
I know what you're thinking.
But Bridgette, why are you gonna change the whole design of an iPhone just for this blip of a year.
The mask life isn't going away anytime soon pandemic export Let's say we won't be in the clear till at least 2022.
And we're going to be living with masks in some form, or another for several years.
There's always potential to for another mystery virus, in the future that has this covering up again, but Fine.
We don't have to completely abandon face ID technology.
Let's have both.
Why not both?
Hm.
Right now when face ID fails, you have to enter in a password.
Let's make it so you can use the fingerprint scanner as the second option.
But the question Will it actually happen?
Tabbing it in the latest iPad Air is a good sign.
And Apple has been thinking about it and it might be ready in time for the iPhone 12.
By focusing on all this technology for a new button that has a custom sensor with a sapphire crystal top.
Why would you do all that work and not bring it to other devices we won't know for sure until Apple holds an event.
To announce the iPhone 12.
And that's expected to be sometime in October for iPhone.
For users that are on the fence about upgrading because it may not seem necessary to upgrade a phone in the middle of a pandemic.
It sure would be an interesting twist for Apple to say, hey, here's the phone that gives you a better experience with or without masks.
