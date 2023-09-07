Why Apple's Switch to USB-C Is Overdue
Why Apple's Switch to USB-C Is Overdue
3:15
Watch Now

Why Apple's Switch to USB-C Is Overdue

Phones
Speaker 1: Rumor has it. Upcoming iPhone models will make the switch from Lightning to U S B C charging. This is a big deal because Apple hasn't switched up the iPhone's charging port since 2012. That's back when the iPhone five made the move from the 30 pin connector, which was first introduced on the iPod to the Lightning system. There are a lot of perks that could come from iPhone switching to U S B C, so let's break 'em down. Now, Apple's making this switch, not necessarily because it wants to, but because it has to. The European Union [00:00:30] adopted a law requiring all phones to be compatible with U S B C chargers. This could have a lot of benefits for users. Notably, U S B C offers much faster charging and data speeds. For example, with more recent iPhone models, you can get the battery up to 50% in around 30 minutes using a Lightning to U S B C cable according to Apple. Speaker 1: Meanwhile, you can get almost eight full charge with phones from companies like One Plus or Motorola. In that same time SPAN reports say Apple could bump up [00:01:00] wired fast charging to 35 watts in some iPhone 15 models. Right now, apple recommends charging the iPhone 14 lineup with a minimum 20 watt adapter. U S B C can also support data transfer speeds up to 40 gigabits per second. Lightning only supports up to 480 megabits per second. For those of us immersed in the Apple ecosystem, having one universal charger will make things a lot easier and less messy. Other Apple devices like MacBooks [00:01:30] and most iPads already use U s BBC charging, so it makes sense for iPhones to do the same and when you're out and about, I'm sure those Android users you spent the last several years bullying would be happy to share their charges with you too, which brings up another perk. Speaker 1: Unlike Lightning u s, BBC isn't proprietary for Apple, several other electronics makers also use U S bbc, meaning chances are you might already have a U S BBC cable lying around, and if not, they should be easier to find than lightning cables because they're so commonplace now. Apple has a way of [00:02:00] making people buy its own products and accessories. It's been running the Made for iPhone certification program for years. This is how outside manufacturers who want to tap into Apple's user base can get that official stamp of approval on products like Chargers or MagSafe friendly cases. Now, the question is with the switch to U S B C, will Apple have a similar program to distinguish certain U S B C chargers above others? That could mean Apple potentially limits the iPhone 15 to only have faster charging or data speeds with accessories [00:02:30] that are part of its ecosystem. Hopefully this isn't the case though because the whole point of the eus law is to make it easier for people to use any charger on any small device. Also, MacBooks and iPads have had U S B C for years, and Apple hasn't implemented a charger certification program with those products. All these questions and speculations should be cleared up soon when Apple likely announces the iPhone 15 lineup during its event on September 12th. There may be other surprises too. Reports Speaker 2: Suggest Apple could also [00:03:00] announce updated AirPods with the U SS B C charging case, so we'll see if the updated iPhone ends up sharing the spotlight. In the meantime, stay tuned into C Net's coverage before, during, and after the event for all the latest Apple News and product reviews. Thanks for watching.

Up Next

I Already Know I Want an iPhone 15 (Even Though I Haven't Seen It)
230906-yt-why-upgrading-iphone-15-v01

Up Next

I Already Know I Want an iPhone 15 (Even Though I Haven't Seen It)

Why Apple's Switch to USB-C Is Overdue
cnet-usbc-thumb2

Why Apple's Switch to USB-C Is Overdue

Honor Reveals Concept Phone Purse at IFA 2023
purse-phone-site-image

Honor Reveals Concept Phone Purse at IFA 2023

Honor Magic V2 Gets Global Launch at IFA 2023
honor-site-image-phone

Honor Magic V2 Gets Global Launch at IFA 2023

Gripes Over Costs Loom Over iPhone 15 Event
230831-site-iphone-15-is-going-to-anger-so-many-people-v2

Gripes Over Costs Loom Over iPhone 15 Event

Google Workspace Gets New AI Features
new-meet-image

Google Workspace Gets New AI Features

Apple Watch X Hype Is Hot, but Don't Sleep on Series 9
230824-site-series-9-series-x-watch-rumors

Apple Watch X Hype Is Hot, but Don't Sleep on Series 9

So Many iPhone Battery Complaints, but Why?
230817-site-iphone-batteries-2

So Many iPhone Battery Complaints, but Why?

Apple's Biggest Drama? It's Sports
230810-site-apple-tv-s-biggest-drama-is-sports

Apple's Biggest Drama? It's Sports

Expect Big Changes in iPhone 15 — Including Price
230802-cms-apple-show-iphone-15-rumors-v02

Expect Big Changes in iPhone 15 — Including Price

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

I Already Know I Want an iPhone 15 (Even Though I Haven't Seen It)
230906-yt-why-upgrading-iphone-15-v01

I Already Know I Want an iPhone 15 (Even Though I Haven't Seen It)

Why Apple's Switch to USB-C Is Overdue
cnet-usbc-thumb2

Why Apple's Switch to USB-C Is Overdue

Everything We Want on the Apple Watch Ultra 2
230905-yt-apple-watch-ultra-2-wish-list-03

Everything We Want on the Apple Watch Ultra 2

How We Test Phones
230901-site-how-we-test-phones-v3

How We Test Phones

Tour My 100% Off-the-Grid Home in the New Mexico Desert
living-off-the-grid-seq-00-07-01-24-still001

Tour My 100% Off-the-Grid Home in the New Mexico Desert

What to Expect at Apple's Sept. 12 Event
16933692126883

What to Expect at Apple's Sept. 12 Event

Most Popular All most popular

Tour My 100% Off-the-Grid Home in the New Mexico Desert
living-off-the-grid-seq-00-07-01-24-still001

Tour My 100% Off-the-Grid Home in the New Mexico Desert

Google Workspace Gets New AI Features
new-meet-image

Google Workspace Gets New AI Features

Gripes Over Costs Loom Over iPhone 15 Event
230831-site-iphone-15-is-going-to-anger-so-many-people-v2

Gripes Over Costs Loom Over iPhone 15 Event

Honor Reveals Concept Phone Purse at IFA 2023
purse-phone-site-image

Honor Reveals Concept Phone Purse at IFA 2023

Everything We Want on the Apple Watch Ultra 2
230905-yt-apple-watch-ultra-2-wish-list-03

Everything We Want on the Apple Watch Ultra 2

Jabra Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active Review: They're Different -- Mostly In a Good Way
jabra-elite-10-elite-8-active-thumb1

Jabra Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active Review: They're Different -- Mostly In a Good Way

Latest Products All latest products

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 First Impressions
galaxytabs9-firstimp-cnet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 First Impressions

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unboxing and First Impressions
first-24hrs-with-fold-5-cnet-00-00-10-01-still001.png

Galaxy Z Fold 5 Unboxing and First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Hands-On: A Bigger Screen Goes a Long Way
230725-site-samsung-z-flip-5-hands-on

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Hands-On: A Bigger Screen Goes a Long Way

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: AMOLED Android in Three Sizes
230725-site-galaxy-tablet-hands-on-2

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: AMOLED Android in Three Sizes

Transformers Grimlock Auto-Transforms and Bites on Command
230718-site-transformer-grimlock-dino-2

Transformers Grimlock Auto-Transforms and Bites on Command

We Tried iOS 17 for Ourselves and We're Impressed So Far
p1004061

We Tried iOS 17 for Ourselves and We're Impressed So Far

Latest How To All how to videos

How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11
how-to-record-your-screen-in-windows-11-00-00-48-13-still002

How to Record Your Screen in Windows 11

Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant
copilot-clean

Windows Copilot Preview: How to Manage Your PC With the AI Assistant

How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes
diy-portable-ac-for-youtube-00-02-55-23-still001

How to Build a Portable AC Unit in Minutes

How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps
how-to-blur-your-house-in-google-maps-1b

How to Blur Your Home or an Object in Google Maps

How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI
230620-site-how-to-make-an-ai-voice-clone

How to Clone Your Own Voice with AI

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try
230524-yt-3-settings-bard-ai-protect-yourself-v03

3 Google Bard AI Settings to Change, 3 Prompts to Try