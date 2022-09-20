Why Apple Uses eSIMs on the iPhone 14
Speaker 1: One of the biggest changes on the iPhone. 14 is the removal of physical SIM cards. Instead iPhone 14 models in the us use something called EIMS, which are virtual embedded SIM cards. They're software based versions of the physical SIM cards that have been used in phones for years. Apple's been gradually moving towards this change for a while. Now it's supported, EIMS going back to 20 eighteens, iPhone 10 S 10 S max and 10 R as well, as on its recent cellular iPads and [00:00:30] apple watches, the iPhone 11, 12, and 13 support both EIMS and physical SIM cards. But this is the first time an iPhone has completely ditched physical SIM cards for EIMS. Here's what that means for iPhones and whether other phone makers could someday make the switch to apple shared the update about switching fully to EIMS during its iPhone 14 launch event. In September Speaker 2: With EIM, you can quickly [00:01:00] transfer an existing cellular plan or get a new cellular plan. All digitally Speaker 1: Em's work pretty much identically to regular SIM cards. They let you connect to a compatible wireless carrier and all three major us carriers support EIM. You're Speaker 3: Still going to be able to connect to a 4g or 5g network. You're still going to be able to have all the access that you otherwise would get with a physical SIM card. That's not going to change with this device. That's not going to change if your future phones have EIM, Speaker 1: Apple says [00:01:30] EIMS are more secure. Since someone can't remove the SIM card. If your phone gets stolen, you can also store multiple EIMS on the same device. Meaning you can have more than one cellular plan and phone number on that device. Another perk with EIMS is that you can try out a different carrier's network alongside your existing one. If you're thinking about switching Speaker 3: T-Mobile, for example, offers a trial program that lets you use their network for three months for free alongside your existing carrier. So you can see if [00:02:00] maybe their service is better for you. Another advantage could be that by removing the physical SIM card, you will have more space inside these small devices to potentially add other additional features. It's unclear what the removal will add for the iPhone 14, but by taking out these physical components, in theory, you should have more space going forward. Speaker 1: On the other hand, one of the downsides could be, if you break or lose your device and need to go back to an older phone, you may have to do a little bit more work Speaker 3: Before you could take your physical SIM card out of [00:02:30] whatever device you are using, plop it in to a new device. And you're good to go with EIM. Is that going to be as simple as downloading software and just downloading your carriers app, or are you gonna have to go through a process logging in finding certain credentials, et cetera, Speaker 1: In the us carriers, including Verizon at and T T-Mobile boost mobile and MIT mobile, all support ES IM internationally carrier support varies by country. In theory, EIMS should make using your phone overseas a lot easier. Speaker 3: Another [00:03:00] possible benefit is you're traveling. Instead of having to go find a kiosk to get a SIM card, you might be able to just open up the app store, find a local regional cell phone provider and download an app and go through that process there to get a SIM card, but as for which carriers and which countries again, that will vary based on where you're Speaker 1: Apple. Isn't the only company that uses EIMS other phones that use virtual SIM cards include Samsung's latest galaxy phones, the newest pixel phones and the Motorola razor. Most of these recent devices [00:03:30] support both EIMS as well as physical SIM cards, but it's likely companies will take Apple's lead and switch to supporting only EIMS Speaker 3: Feels that when apple does something like this, they did this before with headphone jacks, they took that out. Now it's so hard to find, especially on the higher tier devices, he phone jacks there. This certainly has those type of vibes where now that physical SIM cards are gone on iPhones, they'll probably be gone on other devices too. Speaker 1: Apple's moved to Esys also seems to fit into its overall messaging about giving customers [00:04:00] more choice and flexibility. Speaker 3: Apple has long championed, at least publicly the idea of users taking control when it comes to other people having access to their software, they talk about privacy a lot. They talk about removing control from other companies who want ads or data on you by giving more consumer choice here, it could allow apple to continue that messaging and expand it to the carrier experience and how you connect to various networks. How Speaker 1: Do you feel about the switch to eons? [00:04:30] Let us know in the comments and don't forget to hit like and subscribe for more content from CNET.

