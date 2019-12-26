What will Apple release in 2020?

Apple is heading into 2020 with a lot of momentum.
So let's look into the crystal ball to see what's in store on this very special episode of the apple core.
[MUSIC]
I'm gonna start things Is up from the most likely rumors to the least likely.
So we're kicking things off with what to expect in the iPhone 12.
As you know, Apple usually holds a big event in September where it takes the wraps off all it's flagship phones.
But all the room is so far have pointed to a brand new design on the iPhone 12 that moves away from the rounded corners we've had ever since the iPhone 10.
The speculation is we'll get a design that looks more like the iPhone four and five of old.
A little more square and a little easier to hold perhaps, and they'll be a couple more sizes to choose from to potentially a 5.4 inch to 6.1 inch models and a larger 6.7 inch display but all will have OLED screens.
There's mixed reports about the notch and a lot of renders of pointing towards it totally disappearing, but I think we might have one more year before that happens.
Then there's the traffic and return of touch ID except this time, it might be an in screen fingerprint reader rather than a physical button.
Qualcomm is expected to be the company to supply the sensor and recently announced A new ultrasonic Rheda that can require not just one but two fingerprints to unlock for added security.
We also have to talk about the iPhone SE 2. This phone has been rumored longer than the reboot of friends and it seems like 2020 is finally the year that will see this phone Four point seven inch screen, an iPhone eight like design and a 400 US dollar price tag are all the big headlines.
Moving on to the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro now and the biggest changes we expect in 2020 is the move to a new display technology called mini LED It's a different way of backlighting LCD displays and it should be cheaper to make.
It also promises a wide color gamut similar to OLED, plus good dynamic range, contrast ratios, and it's not particularly power thirsty.
Plus no burn in which is sometimes a problem with OLEDs.
The first TV with this display technology came out in 2019.
The TCL 8 series, so expect to see quite a few more mini LED products out soon.
Moving on to the Apple Watch, it's a no brainer that the series six will get a faster processor, boosts to wireless transmission speeds, a better battery and maybe finally, sleep tracking.
You know that Apple has to be testing sleep tracking and working out a way to get the battery life to be able to support it.
Pretty much every other smartwatch has it.
We've also seen rumors that the Series 6 will be even more water resistant.
So maybe being able to support some high velocity water sports I volunteer as tribute for the waterskiing test and the display could shift to a liquid crystal polymer which offers advantages like being highly resistant to heat, UV rays and it has great electrical insulation.
When not Not expecting any radical changes to design.
After all, it's a watch.
But in 2019, Apple got a patent for a wearable with a touch panel that sits on the upper arm closer to the heart, which could potentially improve heart rate tracking.
There are also some other devices on the market now that offer a bicep one band.
So it's no surprise that Apple's trying out some different ideas too Samsung, Huawei and Motorola all put out foldable phones in 2019.
So you have to wonder what Apple is doing in all of this.
Are we ever gonna see a foldable phone or collapsible iPad?
The biggest obstacle really does seem to be the limitations of glass.
Corning, the company that makes Gorilla Glass and the custom glass on all the iPhones this year has said they're working on it.
It seems unlikely that we'll see foldable glass in 2020 on an Apple device, but you never know.
It seems more likely that this technology will wait until 2021.
At least to iron out the kinks.
We've also seen some analysts point to this time frame as well for a foldable iPhone.
If you like Rendus well, we've seen lots of people coming up with some fantastical concepts, iPhones anyone.
So that's a wrap of what to expect from Apple in 2020.
Would love to hear your thoughts about what you want to see Apple released?
Let me know in the comments below and thanks for watching.
