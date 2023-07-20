What to Expect from Samsung's Next Unpacked Event 4:20 Watch Now

Speaker 1: Samsung's next unpacked event is happening on July 26th, meaning new devices are likely right around the corner. Like most tech companies, Samsung doesn't specify which new products are coming before it's ready to announce them, but leaks, rumors and years of covering Samsung product launches have given me an idea of what might be in store. However, just keep in mind so that nothing is official until it comes from Samsung. The biggest thing I'm expecting to see is [00:00:30] new foldable phones. Samsung usually announces new versions of the Galaxy Z fold and Galaxy Z flip around the August timeframe, and I don't see why this year would be any different. That's especially true now that Samsung is facing more competition from Google and Motorola. If Samsung sticks with the same name and convention as years past, the new phones will be called the Galaxy Z Fold five, and the Galaxy Z Flip five reports and rumors from Korean news outlets, the Elect [00:01:00] and ET news, as well as a prolific leaker who goes by the Alias Ice Universe suggests the Galaxy Z fold five could have a new hinge that results in a thinner design. Speaker 1: As for the Galaxy Z flip five, we might see a bigger cover screen that measures 3.4 inches, making it about the same size as the one on the Motorola Razor Plus. Aside from design changes like these, the new phones will also likely have routine hardware upgrades, like better cameras and new processors. [00:01:30] While foldable phones are usually the big focus of Samsung summer event, the company also usually unveils new wearables too. In August, 2022 and August, 2021, for example, we saw new versions of the Galaxy Watch. That means it wouldn't be a stretch for Samsung to introduce the next Galaxy Watch, likely to be called the Galaxy Watch six. At this event, there haven't been many leaks or rumors about the next Galaxy Watch, but Samsung did say the new watches will be the first to run on its next major software update called [00:02:00] One UI five Watch. Speaker 1: That update will bring more health and sleep oriented features, like more personalized heart rate zones, leaks from Ice Universe, and another reliable leaker named Steve Soffer also suggests the rotating bezel will make a return in the Galaxy Watch six lineup. Samsung got rid of the physical rotating bezel with the Galaxy Watch five Pro, but it looks like the company might be backtracking on that decision if the leaks turn out to be true. The Galaxy Watch isn't the only wearable device Samsung may have [00:02:30] in its pipeline. If history is any indication, it's possible that we'll see a new pair of Galaxy Buds as well. Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds two Pro in August, 2022 and the Galaxy Buds two in August, 2021, so that suggests an upgrade might be in store. It's also been a little while since we've seen new tablets from Samsung. The Galaxy tab S eight arrived in early 2022, so it wouldn't be surprising to see new tablets arrive sooner rather than later. Speaker 1: The tech blog Galaxy Club reports that the Galaxy [00:03:00] Tab S nine series is in development, which follows a report last year from the LEC saying that Samsung pushed these new tablets to 2023. New Foldables smart watches, earbuds and tablets seem like the most plausible new products to expect as Samsung's next unpacked event, but there are also some more farfetched products that could make an appearance or at least get a passing mention. Earlier this year, Samsung teased a new mixed reality project in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm. [00:03:30] We haven't heard much more about that pro project since then, and unpacked would be an ideal time to provide more details, especially since Apple just introduced its first headset, the Vision Pro back in June. Samsung also showcased some new concept foldable devices at c e S in January, such as the Flex Hybrid, a tablet that can extend the size of its screen since Samsung is holding unpacked in soul for the first time. Maybe the company's planning [00:04:00] a one more thing type of special announcement. We'll know for sure at Samsung unpacked in late July. What are you most excited to see? Let me know in the comments and don't forget to follow CNET for more Samsung coverage. Thanks for watching and I'll see you next time.