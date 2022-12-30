What Apple Is Cooking Up for 2023 6:37 Watch Now

What Apple Is Cooking Up for 2023

Dec 30, 2022 Tech

Speaker 1: It's a new year and I need something to look forward to. So today we're gonna look to the future of Apple, although I should look a little more Futurey. Yes, the future of Apple, but not like super far into the future, just what's going on next year. So before we end the year of 2022, there is one more thing for us to talk about what we can expect from Apple in 2023. Woo. Future. Speaker 1: [00:00:30] This is the year that a lot will change in Apple land. And of course, topping the buzz is the expected mixed reality. VR and AR headset reports and patents point to the branding to be something like Apple Reality. And we don't know anything official yet, but some renderings have been made by what we've learned from reporters like this drawing from the information, it's looking like a pair of ski goggles, [00:01:00] and that's led to other mockups that we see shared around by graphic designers. Now, this headset has been in progress for so long, but it really, really seems that this is finally the year that Apple will reveal it. Reports suggest Apple could talk about this as early as January. Now the company may slowly talk about this all year long as developers build programs to work with this mix of virtual and augmented reality. Meta has been ahead of Apple with its Quest [00:01:30] Pro, which just debuted at $1,500. Speaker 1: Whatever Apple is cooking up is rumored to be even more advanced to include things like eye tracking and AK resolution displays, straps with surround sound, audio, and multiple cameras for pass through vision. But how much more is that gonna cost? I have another video linked here where I go into all the expectations of the headset and how Apple may reveal it, but needless to say, it is going to be a big year for Apple and everyone will be looking at how Apple puts its fingerprint [00:02:00] on VR because Apple tends to be late to the game, but it also sets a tone for how to handle design and how to level up these products for consumers' everyday lives. Speaker 1: Now you don't often get brand new products from Apple, so it's gonna be a big deal. The Apple watch was eight years ago, but not every new product is a smash hit. The HomePod speaker was released in 2018 and that large $350 model was discontinued three years later in 2021. Right [00:02:30] now, the $100 HomePod Minis the only speaker with Siri built in, but rumor has it that that can change in 2023. Apples said to be working on a new HomePod and they could slap a screen on it to make it some sort of smart home hub. Mark Germond of Bloomberg says Apple could even be doing something similar to what Google did with the Pixel tablet, where it could just be an iPad that slaps on to doc with a speaker, which would be amazing. And this is the year. Year. We may [00:03:00] see Apple's home kit become more compatible with other smart devices. Speaker 1: We have been living in a time where there have been so many walled gardens with the smart home where you couldn't mix and match products. For example, apple Siri wasn't talking to Amazon products, but we're watching closely in 2023 to see how that changes. There's a standard that has been adopted for more devices that normally compete with each other to be able to now talk to each other. The communication standard is called matter, and as an example, it's a way for Apple's [00:03:30] HomePod to control Google Nest devices or Amazon Alexa devices. We just have to see how exactly this shapes up, and if everyone does play nice with each other, the day I can talk to Siri to control my Alexa smart plugs will be a wish come true. 2023 could be the year we have less smart home headaches. There are some other products said to beginning upgrades and it could all be sped up with the shift to u s BBC ports. Speaker 1: Yep. Everyone is looking to the iPhone [00:04:00] 15 as being the moment we drop lightning ports to switch to u s bbc, and it's all because of the European Union's ruling to make U S BBC the universal charging cable for phones. This directive is so there's one charging plug for all small mobile devices like phones, tablets, and headphones so that there is less electronic waste, which means everyone will need to start throwing out lightning cords and buying more chargers to make more electronic waste before not making as much waste. Right? Simple. Got it. Good. Most [00:04:30] phones use a u s BBC port except for Apple. It started moving some iPads to U US bbc, but will Apple wait yet another year and drag its feet since the law isn't gonna be enforced until the end of 2024? Or will the company just make U USS BBC on an iPhone and start us down the healing path? Speaker 1: Because right now I'm tired of carrying multiple charger cords on my commute. Please, apple, just do it. Please. Thanks. Just do it. Apple is not exactly a fan of forcing everyone [00:05:00] to go u S bbc because what if we come up with a new innovation that's better than U uss bbc? Are we all gonna be stuck in u s BBC Land without innovation because of this ruling? Well, at least for now, it could be better for sure. This also means Apple's. Other accessories are gonna need upgrades for the new ports. Matt keyboard, mouses track pads, the AirPods charging cases, all these things use lightning. And there are some Beats products that also use the lightning connector and there's the AirPods Max. A change in its charging cable could motivate Apple to [00:05:30] also make some more upgrades to the over the ear headphones. But let's pivot over to macland. A new Mac Pro is likely on the horizon because the current one uses Intel processors and Apple wants its own silicone in there. We know Apple is working on a new high-end Mac computer. The company said so during a March event, John Turn Apple, senior vice president of hardware engineering was talking about how the Mac Studio and Studio Display join Speaker 2: The rest of our incredible Mac lineup with Apple silicon making our transition nearly [00:06:00] complete with just one more product to go Mac Pro, but that is for another day. Speaker 1: And that day could be June at wwdc. The Worldwide Developer's Conference. The last Mac Pro update came out at WW d C in 2019 and the starting price was $6,000. But the big thing to watch isn't just how many chips it's gonna connect with Apple's ultra fusion technology. I wanna know, is it gonna come with a set of wheels? Thanks for watching and I'll see you in the [00:06:30] future.