CNET First Look

We play Pictionary Air, a refreshing twist on AR games

Transcript
[MUSIC] Metal has a brand new twist on pictonary, it has you drawing in the air, instead of on paper. Butter, bear, buterfly. It's call pictonary air, and we got a change to played before goes on sale in June, your mission is the same, pick a car and get others to guess your words base on your draws. But the challenge is that you cannot see what you're drawing. Your doodles are showing up on the app on the tablet or phone for the people who are guessing. It's a fun new take on augmented reality, but it is being done in a low tech way. Instead of a pen, you have a wand. Press the button to draw and the light turns green. The app is using image recognition to record the path of the green light to create your lines. You don't need an internet connection. There's no syncing anything, and that makes it very easy to pick up and play anywhere. And this medium opens up the game to new ways of playing. You can act out your drawing to get the point across. Shower, shower cap. Got it. Nice. But if you're having a hard time and you know your doodle is a complete mess, you can ask to erase the screen and try again. Erase it, erase it, erase it. [UNKNOWN], okay. [LAUGH] It'll work on Android and Apple devices. We even used an Apple TV to mirror the screen for our demo, but it could just trip you up more if you try to look back behind you to see what you're doing. There are several modes, the classic gameplay that puts 60 seconds of the clock. But you can also customize how many rounds you want and how long each round lasts. Or you can get creative with a freestyle drawing mode. I'm used to scratching something out or adjusting it on the fly, but now I don't know where that line is. So that was a thing is I had to trust, maybe say a simple drawing, and then I'd act more But- Yeah, the charades part really sells it cuz then you can really work with your drawing, cuz it's just floating in front of you. I started to realize just at the end, that you could do things to yourself. Like I could add whiskers to my face, or put a hat on my head, or you were getting on a scooter and actually riding the scooter. I think that's the part That makes the most sense for this. Tightrope. Got it good, okay. Pictionary air is priced at about $20. It'll first be on sale in June at Target stores. And it will launch globally in July.
Toys and Tabletop GamesAugmented reality (AR)Toys

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Star Trek: Discovery's Wilson Cruz on his astounding resurrection

8:16

Amazon kills plans for NYC headquarters

4:00

Android apps by the thousands collect user data you can't erase

1:33

'Overachieving' Mars rover Opportunity mission over after 15 years

2:34

Lawmakers: T-Mobile-Sprint merger better help rural users

1:36

Hear IBM Debater argue with a human -- and lose

3:18

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

British commandos seen flying the Gravity Suit

3:07

Apple's next launch events: Everything we know

6:18

Watch genetically modified T-cells kill cancer cells

1:40

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

Yep, the Galaxy S10 leaked again

3:49

Lego Hidden Side feels like an augmented reality haunted house

1:32

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

We play Pictionary Air, a refreshing twist on AR games

2:19

Lego Hidden Side feels like an augmented reality haunted house

1:32

Lenovo's Legion Y7000P laptop does mainstream gaming right

1:33

Frigidaire dishwasher debuts an extra water wheel and a cool new drying technique

1:30

TCL's cheap Roku TVs are the go-to choice for tight budgets

1:59

Moto G7, G7 Power and G7 Play officially introduced

4:48

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Here's how to use Google's Password Checkup tool

1:15

How to set Dark and even 'Darker' Mode on MacOS

1:36

Google Call Screen: Everything to know

2:16

2019 Grammys: Everything you need to know

2:12

Enable Android Pie's dark mode to save battery life

1:26

Easy ways to poll your friends

1:04