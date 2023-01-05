Watch Everything Announced at Samsung's CES Press Conference 3:46 Watch Now

Jan 5, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: Welcome to CS 2023 and helping New Year. Speaker 2: So today we are introducing the Ladies Smart Things Hub, smart Things Station. It is our smallest and most convenient smart things help yet it's actually inside our wireless charger where [00:00:30] at a touch of a button, your home instantly becomes intelligent and your life becomes easier. And the Smart Things Station is the first Samsung product to have matter support built in right from the beginning, Amazon Video Ring Doorbell, and Phillips HU Lights will start to work in unison to make your digital home a bit more seamless. Speaker 3: Samsung and Harmon have been working to inject a new level of intelligence, [00:01:00] personalization, and convenience to the in cabin experience. We're calling it icx. With icx, we are pioneering a new experience that combines the latest automotive technologies like the cars, camera, radar, and other sensors. With Harmon's in cabin expertise with the expectation to make driving safer and less stressful, harm and Ready Care can actually anticipate when you start to lose focus. [00:01:30] And by integrating products like Galaxy Watch and its heart rate Monitor Ready Care can also identify and detect factors that cause stress and drivers. When Ready Care senses your stress increasing and your focus decreasing. It will send reminders that you personalize. You can choose whether Ready Care should change the interior lighting, the in cabin temperature, or just the volume on the music to remind you to stay present and get you and your passengers [00:02:00] from place to place safely. Speaker 4: Facial AI can create digital maps of spaces like my home and enrich how we interact with smart, connected devices. Whereas today's technology might not understand which tv, which room I'm talking about. Tomorrow's spatial AI will understand to turn on the TV closest to me, go clean under the table where we had dinner. And Jet Bot with spatial AI will clean up [00:02:30] any crumbs from under the table Lumino mode. Born from our research and incubation efforts, we believe it has the potential to make life more accessible and more enjoyable For so many Speaker 5: Lumino mode outlines objects in the image more clearly with enhanced contrast ratio, brightness, color, and sharpness. When it all comes together, this is what Lumino mode would look like. To someone with Low Speaker 6: Vision Phillips [00:03:00] HU Lights are now able to sync with any content on the latest Samsung Smart TVs bringing surround lighting to your favorite movie, TV show, or even live event. This new experience will work through the Philips Hue Sync TV app, which can be downloaded directly from the app store on Samsung TVs starting tomorrow. Speaker 7: Our new NOx matrix is built on Samsung's defense grade security platform and turns your smart home into a smart shield [00:03:30] for your Samsung devices. It's all managed through a private blockchain, so your trusted devices all work together to help protect each other. Speaker 1: Thank you and have a great sees.