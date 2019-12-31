Use tech to keep your resolutions

Transcript
This is CNET and here's how to use tech to help you with your resolutions. One of the most common New Year's resolutions is to lose weight. A lot of people try to use exercise to achieve that. However, nutrition plays a huge part in weight loss. Check out apps like lose it or My Fitness Pal. Each help you log your food and see how many calories you are consuming. You can set goals within the apps to keep you going. Both apps are available for free, but paying for a subscription unlocks more features. Another popular resolution is to learn a hobby or a skill. If you really want to deeply learn something new, check out free online courses@edx.org or coursera.org. Both feature courses by accredited universities. [SOUND] In case you've resolved to save more money, you can get some apps to help. It's always good to check out apps like mint or clarity, both linked up with all of your credit and bank accounts. From there, you can see where you stand overall. With a fuller picture of your finances, you have a better chance of saving money. [SOUND] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

73 episodes

Alphabet City

75 episodes

CNET Top 5

842 episodes

The Daily Charge

921 episodes

What the Future

326 episodes

Tech Today

1070 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

California's new privacy law: Everything you need to know

2:52

1917 interview: Sam Mendes, Roger Deakins talk about making a one-shot WWI movie

5:47

Microsoft unveils Xbox Series X

2:52

What was 2019's biggest tech story this year? (The Daily Charge, 12/12/2019)

8:05

The world's most dangerous lake is finally getting a warning system

2:37

Rise of Skywalker. Rise of the Resistance. Rise of Baby Yoda. (The Daily Charge, 12/11/2019)

9:33

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

2020 Honda Odyssey: Don't get another crossover, buy one of these instead

8:47

2019 Volvo XC40: Meet our little long-term Swede

2:54

What will Apple release in 2020?

4:27

Upgrade these devices in 2020

4:23

Five things you need to know about the 2019 Jeep Wrangler's eTorque system

3:33

Goodbye to the tech that died in 2019

1:46

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Huawei Mate X hands on: I love this folding phone

4:43

Nerf Challenge is my childhood dreams come true

6:45

What your future VR/AR goggles could do with Qualcomm's new XR2 chip

3:47

Amazon Echo Show 8 review: Alexa is getting even better

7:41

Playing Google Stadia for the first time

7:03

Disney Plus streaming app is fun and full of rich content

2:16

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Are your login credentials on the dark web? Find out right now

2:08

Best gifts under $50 for the holidays

2:35

Best gifts under $100 for the holidays

2:33

9 ways to watch movies and shows offline

2:27

How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

2:25

MacOS Catalina: 5 best things

2:02