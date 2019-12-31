Use tech to keep your resolutions

This is CNET and here's how to use tech to help you with your resolutions.
One of the most common New Year's resolutions is to lose weight.
A lot of people try to use exercise to achieve that.
However, nutrition plays a huge part in weight loss.
Check out apps like lose it or My Fitness Pal.
Each help you log your food and see how many calories you are consuming.
You can set goals within the apps to keep you going.
Both apps are available for free, but paying for a subscription unlocks more features.
Another popular resolution is to learn a hobby or a skill.
If you really want to deeply learn something new, check out free online courses@edx.org or coursera.org.
Both feature courses by accredited universities.
[SOUND] In case you've resolved to save more money, you can get some apps to help.
It's always good to check out apps like mint or clarity, both linked up with all of your credit and bank accounts.
From there, you can see where you stand overall.
With a fuller picture of your finances, you have a better chance of saving money.
[SOUND] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com
Up Next
Biggest tech stories of 2019
2:04
Goodbye to the tech that died in 2019
1:46
The best videogames of 2019
1:13
Recycle your old tech
1:07
How to return your holiday gift
1:06
How to get the most out of your tech
1:30
Last-minute gift tips for 2019
1:39
Instagram asks you to rethink captions, Samsung foldable leaked?
1:27
Samsung's new foldable may have leaked, 2019 saw some truly lame...
1:40
Major tech companies want a standard for smart home, Verizon's...