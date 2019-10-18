Upgrade your iPhone's operating system and you won't be disappointed
Transcript
[MUSIC]
Some Apple iOS upgrades are minor with just a new look for a certain app.
Apple iOS 13, however, has upgrades up and down the core system with some really cool changes making it so worthwhile to download.
The most visually striking update is the ability to switch your phone and its core apps.
It's a dark mode, go to Settings, then display and brightness and choose dark We'll make it automatic to darken when the sun goes down.
Power users will appreciate the new quick path typing where you swipe to type.
Try it out in a text note or email and see if it starts to save you time since you no longer have to lift your fingers from the screen.
Photos and videos also got a big overhaul your photos app is now more searchable and better organized and you can now add filters to your videos and adjust their intensity and finally don't forget about them emojis the fun cartoonish stickers you can create to look really like yourself or nothing like yourself so many cool new details like accessories and makeup to truly customize your own look For more Apple iOS news and interviews, visit CNet.com.
In San Francisco, I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNet for CBS News.
[MUSIC]
Up Next
Easy ways to stream movies for free
1:13
How to build your digital library for less
1:14
Shazam-like apps for everything
1:17
Apple's new phones boast more cameras, lower price
0:58
Tips and tricks to make your YouTube experience more enjoyable