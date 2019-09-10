Up close with the Apple Watch Series 5's always-on display

The Apple Core
Alphabet City
CNET Top 5
The Daily Charge
What the Future
Tech Today
Google under investigation over its digital ad business
YouTube's machine learning can't keep up with its promises (The Daily Charge, 9/9/2019)
Jony Ive designed a crazy all-diamond ring
Amazon's revamped Fire TV lineup includes a faster Cube and an OLED TV
Police have your Ring footage. They're not the only ones looking at it
What YouTube's $170M privacy fine means for kids' channels
The Apple Watch 5 may get a feature we've been dreaming about
Apple unveils iPad with bigger screen
iPhone 11 rumors swirl, MIT Media Lab director resigns
Apple introduces iPhone 11 with ultra-wide camera
USB4: What you need to know
LG G8X phone lets you pick two screens or one
Motorola Zoom has premium cameras at half the price
Jabra Elite 75t: A first hands-on with the sequel to our favorite AirPods killer
These Electrolux appliance features make me jealous of Europe
Sonos Move is both an indoor and outdoor wireless speaker
Waste not: This rare beer was made from Berlin's reused toilet water
Android 10 privacy settings: Everything to know
Here's how to keep spam out of your Google Calendar
Best dark mode iOS apps to try now
How to use emergency contacts for Android and iOS
How to set up and use Google Docs offline
Capital One data breach: Here's what to do