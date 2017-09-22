CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Software
Tablets
TVs
Virtual Reality
Wearable Tech
Forums
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Deals
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Photography
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Photo Galleries
Video
Forums
CNET Magazine
Latest Stories
Subscribe
Video
Apple Byte
CNET Top 5
How To
Googlicious
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Next Big Thing
Special Features
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Speed Test
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
How To
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Concept Cars
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Hybrids
Luxury Cars
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
Cheapskate
Best Tech Under $50
All Deals
Tech Deals
Non-Tech Deals
Audio Deals
Cell Phone Deals
Desktop Deals
Laptop Deals
Hard Drive & Storage Deals
Printer Deals
Tablet Deals
Camera Deals
Monitor Deals
Software Deals
TV Deals
Web Hosting
VPN Services
WordPress Hosting
Domain Names
Download
Search
Join CNET
Member Benefits
Sign In to CNET
Signed in as
My Profile
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
Autoplay: ON
Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Unboxing the iPhone 8 Plus"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
Apple
Unboxing the iPhone 8 Plus
Vanessa Hand Orellana unboxes the new iPhone 8 Plus and offers up her first impression.
2:11
/
September 22, 2017
Transcript
Transcription not available for Unboxing the iPhone 8 Plus.
Coming up next
Speed up iOS 11 on older iPhones
Unboxing the Apple Watch Series 3
Apple Watch as phone: living off the Watch Series 3
Apple opens its doors in Australia for first iPhone 8 sales
Is the new Apple Watch really that bad?
Should you get the iPhone 8 Plus, or wait for X?
How good is the iPhone 8?
Change these iOS 11 settings right away
How to customize Control Center in iOS 11
iPhone 8 Plus camera gets closer to DSLR quality
Latest
Mobile videos
Unboxing the Apple Watch Series 3
2:02
September 22, 2017
Vanessa Hand Orellana unwraps the new Apple Watch Series 3 and shows us what's inside.
Play video
Modular phones: Where are they now?
1:33
September 22, 2017
Phones with swappable hardware components are compelling and useful. But not every company has succeeded with this tenuous trend.
Play video
Apple opens its doors in Australia for first iPhone 8 sales
1:17
September 21, 2017
The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are officially on sale. Sydney's Apple Store makes the ceremonial first sale.
Play video
7 rumors about Google's Pixel 2
1:37
September 19, 2017
Here's what we've gleaned about the sequel to Google's popular Pixel phone. Special thanks to Concept Creator for use of their Pixel...
Play video
Inside Facebook's augmented reality art project
1:32
September 15, 2017
The social network works with San Francisco-based artist Heather Day to bring the walls on its campus to life.
Play video
iPhone 8 debuts with wireless charging
0:58
September 12, 2017
Scott gets a hands-on with Apple's new iPhone 8, including its new wireless charging functionality.
Play video
New iPhone could turn you into the poop emoji, FBI probes Uber
1:29
September 11, 2017
Alleged leaks point to personalized animated emoji and a new name for the device. Meanwhile, Uber faces an FBI investigation.
Play video
Every time Apple announced a new iPhone
2:22
September 6, 2017
Apple has launched 15 iPhones over the last 10 years. Here's a look back at all the big debuts.
Play video