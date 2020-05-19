Uber cuts 3,000 more jobs, some US Apple stores set to reopen

Transcript
Transcription not available for Uber cuts 3,000 more jobs, some US Apple stores set to reopen.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

87 episodes

Alphabet City

91 episodes

CNET Top 5

854 episodes

The Daily Charge

962 episodes

What the Future

337 episodes

Tech Today

1191 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Andre Iguodala's brilliant tips for navigating uncertainty

16:10

See Boeing Australia's first prototype military drone, Loyal Wingman

3:32

Rumors about AirPods Studio headphones are getting louder

6:32

Top iPhone 12 rumors

6:10

75% of CFOs say a bunch of us can just stay home

19:40

New iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone 11 Pro compared

14:51

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

The Apple Watch: Tipping point

10:19

How NASA's Mars helicopter could change the future of space exploration

5:20

The top Apple Watch Series 6 rumors

4:37

Epic reveals Unreal Engine 5, Dell adds XPS 17 to skinny laptop lineup

1:48

Rumors about AirPods Studio headphones are getting louder

6:32

Top iPhone 12 rumors

6:10

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

August's new smart lock lives up to lofty expectations

4:23

TiVo Stream 4K streamer offers Android TV for cheaper

1:43

Surface Go 2 is a cheap and charming Windows tablet

5:34

Lenovo's IdeaPad Duet Chromebook 2-in-1 is a little workhorse for less

7:57

Hands-on: The new MacBook Pro plays catch-up

5:13

DJI's Mavic Air 2 delivers more of everything at the same price

6:00

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54

How to clean your laptop

3:49

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37

How to direct deposit your stimulus check and not get scammed

2:23

What you need to know about cleaning and reusing a virus mask

3:02

10 stay-at-home essentials under $20

2:13