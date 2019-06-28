Tech Today

Twitter to start hiding tweets that violate policies, Zuckerberg speaks out on doctored video

Transcript
This is CNet and here are the stories that matter right now. Twitter will now hide tweets from politicians that violate its rules but is still considered in the public interest. On Thursday, the platform said it will show a warning notice over tweets that don't meet its abusive behavior standards. The change will apply to verified government officials and those running for government positions with more than 100,000 followers. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says platform should have acted more quickly to flag adopted video that made House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appear drunk. Zuckerberg said Facebook systems were slow to flag the video as false but he stopped short of saying the video should have been removed altogether. And, finally, Apple has started selling its first diabetes products in stores. According to CNBC, some Apple stores are now stocking the one drop blood glucose monitor, which works with Apple's health app to help monitor and manage blood glucose levels. [MUSIC] Stay up-to-date with the latest by visiting cnet.com.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

51 episodes

Alphabet City

54 episodes

CNET Top 5

819 episodes

So Retro

7 episodes

What the Future

310 episodes

Tech Today

910 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Hackers have been quietly stealing gigabytes of call data records from mobile carriers

2:44

5G phones you can buy right now

1:27

5G and your health

4:36

Pixar's Toy Story 4 brings new characters, cutting-edge animation

1:49

Building a real flying Iron Man Suit with Adam Savage

10:04

Amazon's drones and robots want to take over your deliveries

1:32

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Big changes coming to the 2020 iPhone

7:05

Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: How to choose the best one for you

2:44

Apple head of design Jony Ive departs to start his own firm

10:17

iOS 13 beta: Install at your own risk

3:53

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everything you need to know

1:43

The Amazon Echo Show 5 helps Alexa fit nicely on your nightstand

8:39

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

How robots like Aibo play to your emotions

10:22

Samsung Q70R midrange QLED TV brings style and substance

2:25

First look at the iPadOS beta

6:52

iOS 13 beta's best tricks to try

8:04

The Amazon Echo Show 5 helps Alexa fit nicely on your nightstand

8:39

How to install the Ring Door View Cam

1:53

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everything you need to know

1:43

How to install the Ring Door View Cam

1:53

How to take Windows 10 screenshots

2:04

Turn a photo of data into a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet

2:37

How to detect malicious apps on your Android phone

1:26

Tips and tricks for the OnePlus 7 Pro

2:03