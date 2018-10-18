Twitter releases massive propaganda data vault, Apple offering customers a copy of their data

Go inside Facebook's election war room
Netflix proves it's still growing like crazy
Paul Allen passes away at 65
Google says it won't work with Defense Department on developing AI weapons
Google says China is important to explore -- even if it means censorship
Twitter CEO believes platform contributes to filter bubbles
5 reasons not to buy the Pixel 3 or 3 XL
New rumors about the 2018 iPad Pros
Radical new engine makes a run at reality
Palm is back! But this 3.3-inch device isn't a phone at all
How LG made its Signature wallpaper OLEDs work smarter
iPhone XS vs. Pixel 3 camera comparison
Pixel 3's stellar camera ups the ante again
Montblanc Summit 2 smartwatch adds fitness and longer battery life... and costs nearly $1,000
Amazon's Echo Plus has a new look and better bass
Samsung Galaxy A9 dazzles with four cameras
The Apple Watch Series 4 delivers on its fitness promises
10 tips and tricks for the Pixel 3
How to delete your Google+ account and save your data
Best websites for finding cheap airfare
Paint your house instead of installing air conditioning
How to use Siri's Shortcuts app
How to buy an affordable AV reciever