Twitter launches pay service, Google's new earbuds get official

Transcript
This is Cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. Twitter launched its first subscription service called Twitter blue. It's available in Canada and Australia for a few dollars per month. Subscribers get new features like undo tweet, bookmark folders, new themes and dedicated customer support. To allay fears, Twitter was very clear that the free version of Twitter is never going away. Google officially introduced its much leaked earbuds, the pixel buds A series cnet's David carnoy says these $99 A series buds sound very similar to last year's pixel butts 2, which sell for $179. The a series is also a bit lighter features hands free google assistant and has a compact charging case. We've got a full review up@cnet.com. ahead of its big Developers Conference, Apple put up a job posting for a senior IOS engineer with two mentions of something called home OS. Currently, Apple has a number of operating systems including iOS, watch OS and TV OS. Home OS is not an official Apple products. Apple has since removed mentions of home OS in its listing and replaced it with homepod. We'll have to wait until next week to see if Apple does introduce a home OS [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com.

