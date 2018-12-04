Tumblr to remove adult content, Apple will wait on a 5G phone
Transcript
This is CNET, and here are the stories that matter right now.
Starting on December 17th, Tumblr will ban all adult content.
According to a study from 2016, about half of its users encountered porn at some point on the microblogging site.
Tumblr still hosts around 450 million blogs.
The owners of which will soon receive and email if their content has been pledged in the past.
Bloomberg is reporting that Apple will wait until at least 2020 before the company releases a phone that can connect to a 5g network.
If you recall, Apple used the similar strategy with the roll out of 4g LTE.
To avoid initial problems with poor coverage and finally Amazon is testing out a larger cashierless store according to a source the Wall Street Journal has spoken to.
The news points to a possible future where the Amazon Go shopping experience might find it's way to a store like whole food
[MUSIC]
You can [INAUDIBLE] the latest by visiting CNET.
Tech IndustryAmazonTumblrApple
Up Next
Apple AirPods could get wireless charging, Amazon Prime's biggest...
1:22
Cyber Monday breaks records, Apple Music heading to Alexa
1:12
Apple says the iPhone XR is a winner, US Army makes deal with...
1:21
Google Fi expands support to iPhones, Google Pixel 3 Lite spotted?
1:10
Cyber Monday a huge success, Pixel Slate reviews are in
1:12
SCOTUS hears Apple arguments, an LG camera with 16 lenses?
1:21
Cyber Monday deals on gaming and smart home tech
1:21
Black Friday sales go live, Facebook defends controversial PR...
1:18
Black Friday 2018 deals go live with savings at Amazon and Walmart
1:16
Facebook on defense, Amazon exposes customer email addresses