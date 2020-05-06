Trying the best cheap wireless earbuds under $40

There are a lot of wireless earbuds out there.
But let's be honest, most of the big brands are over 100 bucks and Ain't nobody got cash for that, or at least I don't.
So I found you full earbuds under 40 bucks.
[MUSIC]
All the buds that I've chosen raise from around $29 through to $40.
Yes, there are cheaper options.
You can go like $5 or $10, you can troll through some sites.
But I don't know about you, I don't really wanna think about putting $5 wireless ear buds in my ears.
So the reason I chose these ones, is because they're all highly rated.
And they are from bigger name brands.
So let's take a look at them from cheapest to most expensive.
[MUSIC]
So the four bytes that I have for you are the de Lappe, go air, the let's fit.
T 13 the sound pates true free plus, and the edifier t Ws one.
Okay Out of the box now I've connected them to an Android phone no problems there whatsoever with any of them so now let's take a listen, and see some first impressions of what they sound like.
I feel like in the air.
Get them the right way around first though.
These ones, first up are the JLab Go Airs.
Stick them in.
They feel okay, they feel quite big in my ears though, first impressions.
I think I might need to get smaller ear tips.
But the seal is It's pretty pretty decent like it's looking at a lot of external noise.
Yeah, I get to the base now.
So bad.
I'm pretty impressed.
$29 Yeah, they're pretty decent.
Okay.
These ones are they let's fit.
definitely feel More [LAUGH] elongated I can feel for sure that stem poking down.
But they're lighter in the ear than the other ones, than the JLabs.
All right let's take a listen to a track.
[MUSIC]
Already I can only hear through the right ear bud The left one's like, where are you?
Hello?
Hello?
Okay, let's put them back in the case and I'll see if I can get them synced back properly.
And again.
Still only the right bud [LAUGH].
I can only hear through the right But from what I can hear on this the right ear bud but I kind of want to keep I'm gonna experiment more and I'll report back.
Next up is the sound piece.
Now I should say that none of these I've tried they're all straight out of the box.
So I'm working with whatever battery that have said that might have affected this Definitely gonna charge them up properly and then let you know.
Alright, so the sound paints next same track, already like they create a much better seal in my ear.
And the sound sorry if I'm shouting right now but the sound is actually surprisingly really good The sound of the track, there's some good definition and it just feels like it's a widest spectrum than the other two, [UNKNOWN] that bass, [UNKNOWN] yeah that's, they are actually like kind of really [UNKNOWN] to listen to on default settings.
[UNKNOWN] bass heavy track.
I'm surprised, they sound really good.
I could be here all day listening to, Those ones and lucky last, the most expensive of the bunch.
These are the edifies, these ones feel like the most compact in my ears.
Then all of the rest of them already and they're lighter too, so they don't feel like they're kind of heavy and weighing my ear down.
Connected.
She's shouting in my ear.
Okay.
[LAUGH]
Sorry, this is the last one.
So I can this one now is not the right one.
I could take the left one of this one and the right one of the let's fit and I'll have a fully functioning pet.
I definitely need to investigate whether it's a battery issue or whether I just need to resync by putting them back in.
Let's try that again.
All right now I can hear the rattling Hey, here we go.
connected.
Yeah, I heard I heard a bait.
Okay, there we go.
We're in business baby.
All right.
So it's not like as in your face as the sound paint Swan which is like a real wall of sound.
These ones sound like I think a little bit more balanced overall, not as like full up upfront, the base isn't like as punchy, but that might work better for certain genres.
This one's just like a super bass heavy track.
Okay, that's just some initial impressions of listening for a couple of moments straight out of the box without tweaking any settings without even changing the default.
The tips are Initial impressions.
I think that they all sounded decent.
I'm actually genuinely surprised that the cheapest ones didn't sound terrible.
I think for me overall like the most wow factor was from the sound paints it just had like way more vibrant face and it was very full, the edified there was a little bit more balance.
So I think that might sound better for different genres.
Of music, but enough talk.
I'm gonna go and use them for a week and come back and tell you all of my impressions about these buds.
All right, we'll see you in a week.
[MUSIC]
I crawl off [LAUGH].
So graceful.
[LAUGH]
[MUSIC]
Okay, we are back.
It's been a week of using all these earbuds and [NOISE] I have some thoughts and opinions to share with you.
I wanna start with the J lab go s okay let's talk about this case first up because this drives me mad, I love it and I hate it at the same time so it has a USB dongle so you can plug it straight in.
I love that dirt love the fact that the buds are just exposed like this and they can just fall out.
I mean, not gonna do it go obviously but I really wish that it had a cover to them.
The sound quality was definitely my least favorite out of all of these buds.
I found that when I was using them at around like 40 to 30% of battery remaining.
I was listening to a track and I started to hear this weird like Pitch shift wobble, and I had to double check that the track that I was listening to was like the right track.
I thought this is a strange remix.
I've never heard of this before and turns out it was the earbuds.
It was Is not the song.
So I don't know what happened there but definitely not my favorite for sound quality with the J labs as well.
I found that when I connected them to a laptop, the connection was just all over the place.
So I was getting a lot of dropouts.
A lot of tracks skipping when I was listening to music, and on calls with people on zoom and Google Hangouts, they just weren't performing as well as the other buds which was frustrating to say the least.
And the sound the volume is just not quite loud enough for me.
So I really had to crank the volume up to the extreme to be able to hear these in the same way as the other ones.
Call quality was okay on these.
So, overall, not my favorites, but there are some Redeeming qualities.
[MUSIC]
So let's fix t13.
So with these buds I was genuinely surprised because they felt the lightest in my ear pretty much overall over the rest of the buds but my ears started to ache a little bit by the second or third hour of listening.
That said though, the case, I think, is probably the best out of all them.
It feels flimsy and cheap, but it has USB-C.
None of the others have USB-C.
That is such a big draw card for me.
I really appreciate that.
The touch panels on the side are so sensitive.
Honestly, I had them in my ears And then I brushed aside my hair.
And all of a sudden that stopped the track changed and stopped and I was like what the heck is going on?
Turns out, it's the sensitive touch panel.
Sound quality on the T 13 was decent.
I came directly off to having listened to the J labs and it did sound a lot more full and a little bit more balanced and then the J labs If things weren't the best in terms of impeccable sound like these cannot compare to, like a more expensive pair of earbuds $100 Plus, but I was genuinely surprised with how rounded they sound overall.
Still, the bass wasn't like super punchy, but that's okay.
And the call quality was actually the best out of all of these ear buds for my both myself and for the recipient, they said that my voice was loud and clear, and I felt like I could hear the caller really well in my ear as well.
[MUSIC]
Now we come to this sound piece.
And geez you guys, these ones are like the boyfriend that you really need to dump.
But you just can't somehow I don't know what is up with these ear buds.
So when I first put them in my ears I was really impressed with the sound.
I thought it was super punchy.
It was like a little bit over the top in some parts, but It made everything sound really good and really exciting.
And then the more I used them the more I realized that it was just a little bit too over the top compared to the other ear buds.
And overall the core quality on the sound pitch is actually the worst out of All of these earbuds which was actually really disappointing.
So if I only wanted to listen to music, I would choose probably the sound Pete's because they sound the most dynamic and most exciting out of the box.
But I just wouldn't want to use these for any sort of calls on a long term basis, especially if I was doing zoom meetings or Google Hangouts.
They just Don't sound particularly great.
So he said it was like a roller coaster relationship.
And it really is because these ones were the most comfortable for me to use longer time over a few hours than any of the other ones.
But then when it came to pressing the buttons and changing tracks wow I honestly thought I was going to have to drill through my ear canal into my brain to get the buttons to register.
They are so stiff, even after we keep using them.
They just haven't loosened up that much.
So, either I had a pair that is just maybe not quite soft enough and just needs a lot of training.
Well, they're really stiff.
If you have a pair, let me know because.
I really can't use the button controls on these without hurting myself.
[MUSIC]
And finally, the Edifier is the most expensive of the bunch and the sound is the most flat and neutral out of all of them.
And I think this is going to be best for someone that wants a more balanced sound out of the box and they can tune it with an equalizer.
Because when you listen to them on default settings, it's just not as exciting or as vibrant as the others.
And unfortunately, the sealed was not as tight as any of the other buds in my ears.
I just couldn't get the tip to be small enough to make that perfect.
Tight, snug fit in my ear canal.
And so as a result that external sound was coming in and I just didn't feel like there was enough noise isolation for me but the conductivity was actually the best out of all of these buds.
I was really impressed.
I had it on an iPhone.
I had it on an Android.
I had it on my laptop.
There was just like so much range I could get out of them.
And those just none of that weird, intimidate drop out or anything, especially when I was using it on a laptop.
The other three did give me some intermittent problems.
So these were super stable and super rock steady.
The tap controls were also On the unsensitive side, so I'd have to tap and double tap and triple tap and it took several times to get them to respond to what I wanted to do not every time, but I'd say 50% of the time the tap controls were a bit all over the place.
But the best part about these buds I recommend is optics because the codec if you're using it on Android, they just sound so much better than if you're listening on an iPhone.
As for battery life on all the buds, I got roughly the same time that each one said on the books but the edifies did last the longest Alright, so with these $40 and under earbuds there are going to be some compromises.
Let's not beat around the bush, you are not going to get the same audio and call quality as you would from a more expensive pair.
But I think there are some really good value buds in this bunch.
The ones that I would choose if I was primarily looking for music and coals I think it's going to be that let's fit T13.
They might not be as comfortable for some ears.
But I think the compromises there if you wanted to have that ultimate combination of jumping between calls and listening to music and it sounds pretty balanced.
If I only wanted to listen to music, I would choose the sound pates.
It just sounds vibrant works.
Exciting, very bacey and I just wanted to listen to music much more on bass than any of the others.
And if I was on Android and I wanted to kind of Rock City connectivity and the most balanced sound, I would choose the edifies.
The j labs like cheap and cheerful is what I'll say about these.
They have a couple of issues.
I really liked the case.
The sound isn't my favourite.
But I think if you just wanted a pair of really casual airbags, you can just throw in the bag and hopefully not lose them in the bag cuz there's no cover, then they can definitely fit the bill.
