Top 5 things we want from Apple's TV service

These are the top five things we want to see from Apple's TV service.
Apple will announce its holding event on March twenty-fifth.
You know Apple and its invites, there's always a hint.
This time the invite says.
It's show time.
The prevailing thought is we are finally going to see Apple's Netflix competitor.
Here's what we wanna see.
At number five, a sensical name.
Apple has original Apple shows on Apple music.
That makes as much sense as a music service from YouTube and, yes, that is also a real thing.
Then there's the TV app on the Apple TV and iOS devices.
So Apple should definitely not call an Apple-powered TV service Apple TV.
Perhaps Apple Video?
Apple Stream?
Maybe even the Apple Core?
Number 4, streaming service integration.
This idea is an extension of the Apple TV app.
If you're unfamiliar with the TV app, it's almost a one stop shop of finding video content Across different streaming services.
Unfortunately, you won't find Netflix stuff on the TV app.
Hopefully, Apple's TV Dreams will include content from partners like HBO, Amazon, and others.
I'm not gonna hold my breath for Netflix though.
[SOUND] Coming in at number 3 purchase integration.
In the days before steaming everything, People would purchase video content from iTunes and other places if and when Apple's video service skids off the ground.
It should also include any and all iTunes purchases in one place.
You shouldn't have to search the iTunes app for purchases, and then search a TV service for other stuff.
Number two Two, a reasonable price.
Another streaming service?
There's Hulu, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Playstation Vue, YouTube TV, and of course, everyone's favorite, the Lifetime Movie Club.
All of these things add up.
If Apple wants its service to gain traction, the cost will have to be worth it.
So, either the content has to be so amazing that the cost is justified Or the content could suck but be cheap.
Maybe there could be a freemium model like Spotify or maybe a bundle price for both Apple music and apples TV service.
And the number one thing we want to see from an Apple TV Service is be everywhere so far.
No major streaming service is locked down to a particular piece of hardware.
If Apple wants this thing to be successful its service needs to be playable on devices beyond its own.
So it needs to run on the Roku, Fire TV, and Android devices.
I know that sounds un-Applelike, but again there is an Apple Music app For Android that sounds absurd but it's a real thing.
Then there's Air Play expanding everywhere.
That definitely seems like a workaround for dedicated apps by Apple.
Will Apple offer any of these things in its service?
We should all find out soon.
Thanks to Cat and Vanessa for their help on this episode.
I'm Iyaz Akhtar and I'll see you online.
