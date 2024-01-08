This 115-inch TCL TV Makes Your Screen Seem Tiny 3:30 Watch Now

Jan 8, 2024

Speaker 1: Hey everybody. I got a huge TV right here. This is the TCL 115 inch Television. TCL is saying this is the world's largest QD mini LED tv. That's kind of their own brand. Long story short, I haven't seen a TV that's mass produced at this size yet. We'll see what happens later in the show. Maybe somebody matches it. But this TV is gigantic at one 15 inches. This is the one 15 qm, 8 91 G. That's a mouthful. [00:00:30] And the TV itself is just gigantic. So you're looking at, it's about nine and a half feet diagonal, eight and a half feet along the bottom, a little bit under five feet up and down, and I'm standing next to this thing. I'm six feet tall. This thing is almost as tall as me on the stand. Now, TCL put all the good stuff into this television for picture quality. Speaker 1: It's mini LED backlighting. They're saying 20,000 local dimming zones, up to 5,000 knits. It's super bright. I'm sitting here watching it. The colors really pop. This TV is kind of the step up [00:01:00] version, the larger version of my overall editor's choice for image quality for the money. Last year, that was the TCL QM eight series. They also make that, we'll talk about that in a little bit, the new version of that. But this one 15 absolutely gigantic. If you were looking for a projector, for example, projector image quality, not going to be anywhere near this good because it just can't get nearly as bright or as dark. Of course, that black levels, local dimming, all the good mini L eness, that's going to really get you a great picture. So again, haven't reviewed this TV yet, but from what I've seen so far, [00:01:30] really, really nice. Now, the price TCL L saying under $20,000, of course, that's not cheap, but if you're in that price range and you're looking for something around one 10, maybe you want to step up, get a one 15. This TV's available coming a little bit later this year. We're going to look at some other new TCL TVs right now. Speaker 1: So not every TV TCL is showing is 115 inches. This guy behind me, mere 85, this is the QM eight series successor to my [00:02:00] editor's choice last year. One of my favorite TVs. They're saying it's twice as bright this year. That's 5,000 nits. 5,000 local dimming zones. Again, expect the image quality to be extremely good for the money. Last year, this 65 inch was about 900 bucks, sometimes even less than that during sales. So we're expecting really good price to the money from this one again this year. That's the QM eight. Follow me. Speaker 1: Couple of other series here we have. This guy is a 98 inch QM seven. Now, tcl L saying, this guy gets around 2000 knits. [00:02:30] It's local dimming as well with mini LED. So again, really, really good picture quality, probably not quite as bright caveat, I haven't reviewed these yet. These are based on my previous experience and what I'm seeing here. But this 98 inch size, again, that'll step all the way down to 55 inch, which is really nice. They're actually having a 55 inch mini LED this year, so you can get into your smaller places. But again, expecting very good picture quality for the money. And finally, not many LED. This is the Q six PRO series. This does have full array local dimming. So again, coming into that [00:03:00] lower price point, they're saying it's nice and bright as well. So beyond the picture quality, all these TVs have Google Smart TV system. They're also 144 hertz on the two higher end series. So again, lots of gaming features on these models. We do expect excellent picture quality for the money. There's a lot of TVs coming out this year. They're going to have that mini LED combination, so we're going to see how they look when we test them. But good things so far from TCL, I'm David Katzman from cnet.