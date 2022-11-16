These Are the Absolute Best Earbuds of 2022 6:08 Watch Now

These Are the Absolute Best Earbuds of 2022

Nov 16, 2022 Headphones

Speaker 1: Hey folks. We're approaching the end of the year, so I thought it would be a good time to run up my favorite wireless earbuds of 2022, and some of them are a little pricey, but I've also got a few top budget options for those of you who don't wanna spend a lot of money. As always, if you have your own opinion about what are the best earbuds, feel free to post your comments in the comments section. I do want to hear from you guys, and if you want more info on any of the products mentioned in this video, we've got links in the description below to not only our full [00:00:30] reviews on cnet, but where you can buy them. Okay. Let's do this. Speaker 1: First up, the Galaxy Buds two Pro Samsung's current flagship earbuds, that list for $230. They have a small design and fit my ears a lot better than the Galaxy Buds Pro. They also feature excellent sound and very good active noise canceling, along with really solid voice calling capabilities. They're easily Samsung's [00:01:00] best ear buts to date and feature support for 24 bit high resolution audio. If you have a recent Galaxy device and a wireless streaming service that offers high resolution streaming, they are easy to recommend to Galaxy device owners, particularly when they go on sale, which is when you want to buy them. The Google Pixel Buds Pro, another Android centric set of buds that have been discounted lately to $150. These are Google's first noise canceling buzz and I really liked how they fit. They sound quite good, have strong noise canceling and are very [00:01:30] good for making calls with decent background noise reduction. Speaker 1: Hree Google Assistant is available for Android users and spatial audio is coming soon for Pixel smartphone owners. These should get a little better with time. I was only a little disappointed that they're missing support for the Apex or LD Audio Codex. I'm gonna go with my first budget pick here. The Ear Fund airs. You can get these for around $60 on Amazon, and sometimes we have a coupon code that gets their price down to less than $50. They're great [00:02:00] value at that price with smooth, well-balanced sound and a lightweight design that should fit most ears well. While the noise canceling is only good, not great, they have multi-point Bluetooth, so you compare them to two devices simultaneously and their firmware can be upgraded. Your fund makes some other very good inexpensive earbuds, but I think these are its best buds to date. Okay, onto Theen Heiser Momentum True Wireless three. Speaker 1: They have a 16% smaller design than their predecessor, along with [00:02:30] slightly better sound. Improved overall performance. That includes noise canceling and voice calling performance. I've always liked Scen Heiser sound profile along with Punchy Base. There's good clarity and the sound just has a natural refined quality to it. Theen Heiser Momentum. True Wires three are $250 but have been discounted recently to less than 200. Up next I've got the Sony link. Budds S, unlike the standard Link Buds, which have a donut shaped open design, the link Budds S are are Sonys mid-range [00:03:00] noise canceling buds that list for $200, but often sell for less than 150. What makes these buds really likable is how lightweight they are and how good they sound for their size. They don't sound quite as good as Sony's flagship. WF 1000 x mark four earbuds and their noise canceling isn't quite as effective, but they are smaller and should fit more ears better. Speaker 1: Also, they recently got multi-point Bluetooth pairing with a firmware upgrade. I like these for both Android and Apple users. Here's what I almost forgot about the JBL [00:03:30] Live Pro Two and AirPods Pro alternative that often gets discounted to around a hundred dollars. I thought JBL Buds have been pretty good over the years, but this is the first model along with the live free two, which has a stemless design that really does everything well. That includes sound quality, noise canceling, and call quality. They also should fit most people's ears well. Okay, here is the most expensive set of buds on the list. The Bose Quiet Comfort Earbuds. Two, they're $300 [00:04:00] and they do feature the best noise canceling out there right now for both earbuds and headphones. They're still a little big compared to some of the other earbuds on this list, but they are smaller than the original quiet comfort earbuds and have a new two piece fit kit, ear tips and stabilizer system that gets you a secure, comfortable fit. Speaker 1: While I have the same drivers as their predecessor, Bose has equipped them with a new auto custom tune feature that takes into account the shape of your ears and ear canal, and they just sound really good with powerful base [00:04:30] and rich detailed sound. I'll ask, They currently don't have support for the Aptex Kodak only aac. Here's my other budget option on this list, and this is a brand new earbuds for the end of the year. This is the sound, Petes Air three Deluxe hs. What makes these buds interesting is they cost around $50 and sounds surprisingly good for open earbuds. They're pretty close to what you get from the AirPods three for sound, for instance. They also support Sony's LD Audio <inaudible> for devices that [00:05:00] offer it. Not too many cheap open earbuds have good sound, but these sound beats have decent base response and clarity. Speaker 1: They're also good for making calls. And last but not least, we have Apples AirPods Pro two, which have improved about 40% from the original AirPods Pro, or at least that's what I said in my full review. They're not a good choice for Android users, obviously, but they're pretty hard to be for Apple users, the sound is significantly improved along with the noise canceling, and they do have better battery life. You also get those [00:05:30] Apple only features like hands free Siri and spatial audio and the voice calling performance is top notch. While they're expensive at $250 or sometimes a little less on Amazon, they're currently the best compact lightweight buds out there right now. So that's my list of best earbuds for 2022. I'm David Carnet for cnet.