'The Matrix' may get a reboot
Deja vu? The iconic 1999 movie could be reloaded. Some may say it is an inevitability.
Sex toy collects data, owners collect big paycheck
1:02
March 14, 2017
Owners of an Internet-connected vibrator could get up to $10,000 from a class-action lawsuit settlement.
Play video
Kepler telescope shows Trappist-1 in glorious low-resolution
1:27
March 14, 2017
An 11x11 pixel GIF shows a planet passing in front of a dwarf star.
Play video
Amazon.com says 'hola' to Spanish speakers
1:12
March 9, 2017
The online shopping giant is offering a new language option within its main US site for Spanish speakers.
Play video
WikiLeaks will help Apple, Samsung, Google fix CIA hacks
1:51
March 9, 2017
WikiLeaks' Julian Assange has said the organization will work with big tech companies to help fix issues outlined in the...
Play video
Facebook Messenger copies Snapchat Stories to stay hip
1:46
March 9, 2017
Can Snapchat survive an attack of the clones? First Facebook's Instagram and WhatsApp played copycat. Now you can share similar...
Play video
26 million songs in your pocket (someday)
1:33
March 9, 2017
A breakthrough by physicists makes it possible to store data on a single atom. However, the commercial applications may be...
Play video
Apple, Samsung, LG respond to WikiLeaks dump
1:36
March 8, 2017
Top tech companies begin issuing official statements in response to the "Vault 7" documents released by WikiLeaks.
Play video
How do WikiLeaks' CIA hacking claims differ from Snowden NSA?
2:19
March 8, 2017
After the release of thousands of alleged CIA documents by WikiLeaks, tech companies like Apple and Samsung have responded....
Play video
'Twin Peaks' posters ask where is Laura Palmer?
0:34
March 7, 2017
It wouldn't be "Twin Peaks" without at least some creepy backward talking.
Play video
Can the CIA control your phone? WikiLeaks claims explained
3:44
March 7, 2017
The leaked documents describe alleged hacking tools used by the CIA to spy on devices like phones and TVs. CNET's security...
Play video
Kepler telescope shows Trappist-1 in glorious low-resolution
1:27
March 14, 2017
An 11x11 pixel GIF shows a planet passing in front of a dwarf star.
Play video
Geostationary Lightning Mapper sends first images back to Earth
1:17
March 7, 2017
NOAA's Lightning Mapper is operational and currently sending back lightning strike data and images to national weather forecasters...
Play video
SpaceX plans to shoot tourists around the moon
1:15
February 27, 2017
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is sending two paying customers on a flight around the moon in late 2018.
Play video
Newly discovered star system has three 'Goldilocks' planets
1:25
February 22, 2017
All seven planets in the Trappist-1 system are Earth-sized. On top of that, three are in the habitable zone, so there's a chance they...
Play video
NASA announces exciting new star system
1:13
February 22, 2017
Trappist-1 has seven Earth-like planets in its system, and three of them are in the habitable zone, meaning they could harbor life...
Play video
Robots of fiction and fantasy come alive in London's Science Museum
2:48
February 7, 2017
From uncanny valley to valley of the dolls: See 500 years of humanoid droids in action.
Play video
Blazing green fireball lights up the Midwest sky
1:12
February 6, 2017
Dramatic camera footage captures the brilliant green light. Eyewitnesses reports came in from Wisconsin, Illinois and beyond.
Play video
Vertical forest takes root in China
1:12
February 6, 2017
Two buildings in Nanjing will feature thousands of plants, which should absorb carbon dioxide and produce clean oxygen.
Play video