The ins and outs of the Apple Card

Transcript
[MUSIC] Apple iPhone users are already familiar with the wallet app. Now Apple has its own credit card that would like you to store in that virtual wallet. To begin using Apple card Make sure your phone's operating system is up to date and open your wallet. Click the plus sign in the top right to add a new card. Most of the data will auto fill and once you accept the terms, you'll be quickly on your way toward using your new card. The apple cart on your phone works through apple pay. Through the wallet app, you can track your purchases color coded by the type of expenditure. The card has no fees, and makes it easy to pay your balance through a linked bank account. When you use Apple Card, you'll get 1 to 3% back on your purchases, depending on where you shopped. That money is instantaneously added back into your account. Even though the apple card was designed to be used through your phone, you can request a physical card to be sent in the mail to use in those cases where Apple Pay isn't accepted. For more an apple card and all things Apple visit Cnet.com, in San Francisco. I'm Kara Tsuboi with Cnet for CBS News. [MUSIC]

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

61 episodes

Alphabet City

62 episodes

CNET Top 5

827 episodes

So Retro

7 episodes

What the Future

314 episodes

Tech Today

969 episodes

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Amazon's revamped Fire TV lineup includes a faster Cube and an OLED TV

4:02

Police have your Ring footage. They're not the only ones looking at it

2:13

What YouTube's $170M privacy fine means for kids' channels

2:41

YouTube smacked with record $170M fine over children's privacy law (The Daily Charge, 9/4/2019)

7:01

Facebook may hide 'like' counts after it got us all addicted

1:53

Storm prep 101: Tips to stay connected, save power

5:16

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

The Apple Watch 5 may get a feature we've been dreaming about

10:06

Amazon's revamped Fire TV lineup includes a faster Cube and an OLED TV

4:02

New iPhones, Apple Watch and more: Apple's September event preview

9:55

CNET's tech-deals guru reveals his secrets (The Daily Charge, 9/3/2019)

6:52

iPhone XS Max is no match for Note 10 Plus when it comes to the camera

8:04

2020 Porsche Taycan is ready to tackle Tesla

3:16

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Waste not: This rare beer was made from Berlin's reused toilet water

8:18

Roku smart sound bar improves your TV’s audio and apps

1:53

Fitbit Versa 2 and Fitbit Premium promise to revamp my daily fitness

3:49

JBL's Android TV sound bar sounds good, still needs work

1:45

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is Sprint's cheapest 5G phone yet

1:36

Trying out the Nintendo Switch Lite actually surprised me

4:30

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Android 10 privacy settings: Everything to know

1:55

Here's how to keep spam out of your Google Calendar

1:14

Best dark mode iOS apps to try now

2:14

How to use emergency contacts for Android and iOS

1:53

How to set up and use Google Docs offline

1:24

Capital One data breach: Here's what to do

1:43