The ins and outs of the Apple Card

Apple iPhone users are already familiar with the wallet app.
Now Apple has its own credit card that would like you to store in that virtual wallet.
To begin using Apple card Make sure your phone's operating system is up to date and open your wallet.
Click the plus sign in the top right to add a new card.
Most of the data will auto fill and once you accept the terms, you'll be quickly on your way toward using your new card.
The apple cart on your phone works through apple pay.
Through the wallet app, you can track your purchases color coded by the type of expenditure.
The card has no fees, and makes it easy to pay your balance through a linked bank account.
When you use Apple Card, you'll get 1 to 3% back on your purchases, depending on where you shopped.
That money is instantaneously added back into your account.
Even though the apple card was designed to be used through your phone, you can request a physical card to be sent in the mail to use in those cases where Apple Pay isn't accepted.
For more an apple card and all things Apple visit Cnet.com, in San Francisco.
I'm Kara Tsuboi with Cnet for CBS News.
