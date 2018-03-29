Your video, "The great iPad debate "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Apple

The great iPad debate

Should you get the new Pencil-ready iPad, or still splurge for the iPad Pro?
6:37 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for The great iPad debate.

Latest Tablets videos

Video: AR hits the classroom with the new iPad
AR hits the classroom with the new iPad
0:54
Apple makes augmented reality the centerpiece of its new 9.7-inch iPad.
Play video
Video: Apple takes on Google with new iPad
Apple takes on Google with new iPad
2:13
The new 9.7-inch iPad has support for the Pencil and a range of AR apps. It's to lure students and educators away from devices like...
Play video
Video: Hands-on with Apple's new 9.7-inch iPad
Hands-on with Apple's new 9.7-inch iPad
2:01
The new 9.7-inch iPad sports a Retina screen and support for Apple's Pencil.
Play video
Video: New budget iPad: First hands-on
New budget iPad: First hands-on
1:58
At Apple's event in Chicago, we get our first look at the $329 entry-level iPad. It has a familiar look.
Play video
Video: Apple unveils new 9.7-inch iPad with Pencil
Apple unveils new 9.7-inch iPad with Pencil
1:29
Apple reveals its latest iPad at a press event in Chicago. The new, cheaper, 9.7-inch iPad also works with the Apple Pencil. The new...
Play video
Video: Top 5 new features we want in the next iPad
Top 5 new features we want in the next iPad
3:03
Apple is rumored to be revving the iPad line soon. Here are the changes that could make them worthwhile.
Play video
Video: Huawei MediaPad M5 tablets are for binge-watching fiends
Huawei MediaPad M5 tablets are for binge-watching fiends
1:19
Great screens, big speakers
Play video
Video: Tablet buying guide
Tablet buying guide
2:23
Here's what to look for when buying a tablet.
Play video