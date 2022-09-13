The Best Way to Get More Money for Your iPhone Trade-In
News
Speaker 1: Whenever a new phone comes out, your old phone can start to look pretty meth in your pocket. You might be thinking about a phone with more storage, a better camera, or maybe you just want the latest color. There's also a chance. Some of your personal needs have change since your last smartphone purchase. Whatever your reasons for wanting to upgrade. You need a game plan so you can get the best deal for your current model. Whether you're looking to trade in or simply sell your old phone for cash, there are a variety of services available to fit [00:00:30] your needs. We'll look at a few of the best trade-in and seller options where you can get top dollar for your device. Each service is different and trade-in values can change. Daily services, assign a devices value based on its condition. They take into account things like the devices, color, general wear and tear and how much battery life it has. That means pre-owned phones and good condition are probably worth more money or store credit. [00:01:00] Amazon offers trade in pricing for a large number of items, including phones and tablets, as well as books and videos. Amazon will only pay for your phone and Amazon gift cards. That's pretty much the same as cash for prime users, but you can decide what's best for you. The company emails, you prepaid shipping label. You can print out, pack the device yourself and your own packaging, like an old Amazon box and send it back. Speaker 1: You should clear your phone of data, but Amazon will also do that for you. [00:01:30] Apple offers two ways to trade in your iPhones and iPads. You can go to an apple store and use their online service run by phobia, but don't get too excited. Like Amazon Apple's trade in services only give you apple gift cards in return. Speaker 1: So don't expect to trade in your iPhone and go out and buy the latest Android. If you're staying in the apple ecosystem, this will probably work for you, but if you're leaving apple or just need extra cash, you'll need to find another option. I got offer list Samsung and Google phones for trade in, [00:02:00] but it's mostly an apple branded trade and service. The company emails you a prepaid shipping label. You can print out and use on your own packaging. I got offer pays you for your phone within three business days by check PayPal or Amazon gift card, it's worth more excepts apple products, but the company also lists Android devices, laptops, and tablets. The company provides a 14 day offer quote guarantee, a prepaid shipping label and phone support. It's [00:02:30] worth more a pledge's payment within three business days. However, if that payment is via PayPal, the company deducts 3% to cover service fees. If you want to get money for technology, clutter, declutter is the place to bring your devices. They take a variety of smartphone models, but don't offer price quote guarantee. Declutter does offer solid phone support and ways to check the value of products before shipping plus free insurance on the items you do ship, you can can also trade in your device [00:03:00] and earn an extra 10% of trade in value. Add $40 maximum with the code seen at 10 extra, Speaker 1: Almost all mobile carriers have some sort of mobile trade in program. First to encourage you to trade up to the next model. And second to keep you as a customer. So the phone you trade in doesn't necessarily have to be in working condition Speaker 1: Brick and mortar stores from Walmart and target all the way to the remaining radio shack [00:03:30] locations. Want your phone business. If you turn in your old apple, Google, or Android phone and good working condition, most of the time, you'll walk out with a new phone at a discounted price, but many of these retailers won't just give you money for your old phone. They'll want to make a deal for your new business and give you a trade-in offer. Some have online trade-in programs, classic resale sites like Craigslist and eBay, along with some specialty referral marketplaces, like FIPSE are built around the idea of trading in gadgets, [00:04:00] but you're often dealing directly with individual buyers, which comes with a higher risk than selling to companies with known reputations.

