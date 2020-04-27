The Apple Watch has been life changing for these four people
The very first thing I do every day is I put my watch on.
And when as soon as I put my watch on, I looked at it and it made a sound that I was, I've never heard before.
I would have had no idea that I had that health issue.
If I did not have my Apple Watch.
I was feeling around from my phone and couldn't see.
And as I'm feeling around I felt my wrist like it's almost like my hand bumped into my wrist and I was like, My gosh, my watches on.
So I told Siri to call 911
When the police got the message to me,
Emergency telephone number and as my wife and asked if she was married tutorial, the first thing she obviously said is quite out of date or something.
My name is Casey Anderson and I am 26 years old.
And I currently live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
My name is Jason Saucier, I am 45 years old and from Orlando, Florida.
My name is Heather Hendershot, I'm 27 years old, and I am currently in Pomona Kansas.
My name is Toralv Ostang.
I live in Oslo, Norway, and am 68 years old.
So I've owned an Apple Watch since they came out.
This is my third one.
I did not have any other type of wearable before the Apple Watch.
Honestly I'd never wore any, I'm not a jewelry wearing person.
I'm always playing sports, I don't wanna have to take this on and off.
I've always had an iPhone.
And so when this became available, I jumped on
I've been a computer journalist for more than 30 years, and I've been covering Apple technology a lot.
And I got very interested on finding out how the Apple Watch could help monitoring Certain aspects of my health.
Actually, I don't remember anything at all, but due to the actions it caused, we have been able to More or less reconstruct what what do what happened.
It was like a Friday night my husband and I had just laid the kids down.
So I was just sitting watching TV.
My watch, you know kind of made like a little pink noise saying Hey, your resting heart rate has been above 120 for 10 minutes.
I just kind of brushed it off.
I didn't think anything of it because I'm super athletic.
I've always been very healthy.
The morning that I woke up, I looked down and it said that I was in a fit.
So as soon as I saw that, I kind of just put it off to the side.
I didn't really pay attention to it.
I want to say it was like 6:20 after 6pm.
On a Wednesday night and it was dark and it was raining and I was in the mindset of I'm gonna go home, get the baby settled.
All of a sudden, I felt this huge force on the left side and kinda behind my car and we got thrown in our car.
Multiple yards.
I had been at a dinner at some friend, outside of town.
And I went to bed around 1 o'clock.
And the first thing I remember, I was,
Lying there, having a terrible pain the head and the face.
And I touched my face and felt blood.
And I knew when I got to work, I was not feeling like myself.
Several of my co workers saw me at work and they were like, are you okay?
And I'm like, Yeah, why?
They're like you're white as a ghost.
I said, Yeah, I said I'm having trouble breathing.
I have some breathing problems.
So, I look back down at my watch at work and again so that I was an eighth.
So I drove myself to the emergency room.
And as soon as I got there, the cardiac team got right on me and said that I was close to going into cardiac arrest because I was in such bad as my heart rate jumped up to 160.
Then Saturday morning, it was still alerting me that my heart rate was too high.
So that's when I went into urgent care just because my husband's a worrywart.
So just to have everything checked out, but to me, I still, I still felt fine.
So in my mind, I was like, My gosh, I'm making a big thing about this.
Like, this is no big deal.
And then they told me they were taking me into ICU and that's when like my eyes were open.
I was like, I'm going ICU like holy cow.
My face hit the steering wheel came back hit the back of the or the front of my head rests on my my seat and then it slowed me back forward and into the side.
Once the window so my head and my neck like took most of the blow.
And I I couldn't see it all I could hear my son screaming.
I could smell gas leaking in the car.
The first thing I could think of was his Parker Okay, and I can hear him screaming.
I'm like kind of reaching.
I like couldn't.
I just felt like so lethargic.
It took about 60 seconds for me to, you know, refocus my vision and it was still a little, you know, blurry, but during that time I reached for my phone, couldn't find it couldn't feel the bag.
I immediately called 911 off care.
And then suddenly, the light came on in the room bedroom.
And there were three uniformed policemen there.
And, and the host, my friend I was visiting.
So wouldn't happen it was that they started asking me if I had to Called medical emergency called and I hadn't done that of course as pleased I hadn't known about it.
So I immediately thought this this was the watch that had been triggered by my my accident.
So Literally one week later I went, I got home from work.
I had dinner.
I was sitting on my couch and I just couldn't catch my breath I was like, and it was like a reckless, same thing that happened to me a week before.
So I got I, again drove myself to the hospital, which I probably shouldn't And as soon as I got to the emergency room, they said you're you're in a fib again, and it was because of my watch
Because they told me I was in thyroid storm which is pretty much in my opinion where your thyroid just going crazy and making your body go a little out of whack.
They kept me hooked up to monitors.
They gave me some drugs IV to get my heart rate down.
I followed up with an endocrinologist, and that's when we diagnosed me with hyperthyroidism.>> When I was able to tell them I got in a crash they were able to immediately tell where I was at without me even really knowing.
So by the time my husband got there, there was already thankfully, ambulance at the intersection.
You know, a couple minutes away so they got there immediately.
They pulled my son out of the car.
He pulled me out of the car.
My husband was there at the same time as the dance was there.
So I was able to hold my son Parker.
I want to say about five minutes into the crash, how quick they were there.
And later on we found out by checking my works in the registration on the apple system that i had got out of bed around quarter past four in the morning, probably for a visit to the toilet And when I entered that room I suddenly fainted while I was still standing full upright and fell with my head hitting the floor first.
And my chin bone was pressed in and the head broken.
Bones around around the eye.
Not a single person stopped other than the police officer and so my husband, that was it, like nobody else stopped to help.
So, for me, I feel like if I didn't make that call or half my watch, I don't know that anybody would have Been able to really purchase the car so it's such a busy street.
It's a major highway.
Very dangerous.
I don't know what would have happened when we can just speculate, but I don't think my life per se was danger.
But on the other hand I had head injuries.
And they say it's important to get to hospital as soon as possible in such cases.
So, people would report to different hospitals during the first week and up to this had happened.
So, there were a lot of things they wanted to check up.
They weren't discussing surgery and stuff.
And if I had just been lying there till the morning and then woken up with extreme headline and not come to the doctor's at all would have been, could have been investing for a long time and it's probably saved from that.
I was deemed the Apple Watch patient of the night in the hospital.
They're like hey dude application, right?
Yeah, because my Apple Watch was the only thing telling me that something was wrong.>> At that point, you know, we got to the hospital and just, you know, we're getting assessed as things calm down.
I just kept looking down at my watch and I was like, I still don't have my phone.
My phone is somewhere I don't know it has to be near.
But they took the bags, they took everything they could out of the car with us and we got transported.
So at this point, I'm just like, Okay, well, I guess I'll call my mom now on my watch and let her know I'm in the hospital.
One of the reasons I feel A lot of use of the app towards health monitoring systems.
As of course I have what they call underline health issues that need to be monitored, so I feel that its, that monitoring has made me a little.
More safe and the combination of being a frequent visitor to the doctor's office.
Since all this has happened, my watch has not told me that I was in [UNKNOWN] again.
I'm sure that accounts to the medicine that I'm taking.
But,I think it's gonna be probably an ongoing thing for me for the rest of my life and it's good to have this watch so that it can help me monitor