Tesla Shows Walking Optimus Robot at Investor Day
Speaker 1: It's kinda weird seeing the arms and legs just separate. We have a whole lab full of arms and legs with bearing in mind that, uh, when we did AI day, [00:00:30] uh, this version bist didn't work, walk at all. So the rate of improvement here, I think is, is quite, uh, significant. Um, it's obviously not doing Ur uh, but uh, it is walking around and we have multiple, multiple, uh, copies I suppose, of optimist. Um, the thing that I think Tesla brings the table [00:01:00] that others don't have is that we have, um, Speaker 1: We have the, uh, real world ai, we're, we're the most advanced in real world ai. So the same AI that drives the car, uh, which you can think of, the car really is a robot on wheels and this is a robot on legs. Um, so as we solve real [00:01:30] world ai, and I don't think there's any, I don't think there's anyone even close to Tesla on solving real world ai, um, that same computer and software, uh, goes into optimist. Um, so it's, it's not that helpful to have a humanoid robot if you have to program every individual action. Um, it needs to be able to walk around autonomously and solve tasks. Um, you should be able to instruct it in simple things by sh showing visually what you're, what, [00:02:00] what the robot needs to do or just telling it what to do. So, um, so I think that's the key advantage that we have. Speaker 1: And then we also, uh, are good at designing things for manufacturing and then manufacturing itself. So the, the actuators in opts, so all custom design Tesla actuators. So we designed the, the, the electric motor at the gearbox, the power electronics, obviously the battery pack, everything else that goes into Optus. Um, [00:02:30] we're actually quite, we were quite surprised to find how little was available off the shelf. Um, cuz there's a lot of, uh, vast number of electric motors, um, gearboxes and whatnot that are available in the world. And we found none of them were useful in a, in a humanoid robot, literally none. So you have to custom design the actuators, um, for a humanoid. Um, [00:03:00] and so the same team that designed the groundbreaking, uh, electric motors that are in the, say the Model s plaid, designed the actuators in the robot. Um, so I mean, for practical purposes what this means is that we should be able to bring an actual product to market at scale that is useful, um, far faster than any anyone else. Um, and you know, assuming that the [00:03:30] things I'm saying are true, uh, or at least you can put it, I think they are true, you can just, it's just a question of the timing. Um, you start getting into interesting questions of like, what's the ratio of humans to humanoid robots. I think it might be greater than one-to-one, Speaker 1: You know, cuz you could, you could sort of see a, use a home use for robots. Certainly industrial uses for robots, uh, humanoid robots. Um, I think, [00:04:00] I think we might exceed a one-to-one ratio of humanoid robots to humans. Um, it's not even clear what an economy means at that point, you know, if since an economy is output per person times persons, but if output is much higher and there's no limit on persons, then what's the actual limit on the economy? You know, we're still pretty far from cart khe scales here, but, [00:04:30] uh, we're getting there. So anyway, uh, it's a probably the least understood or appreciated part of what we're doing at Tesla, but will probably be worth significantly more than the, uh, the car side of things long term.

