Starbucks teams with Spotify, baristas become DJs

CNET Update
Starbucks teams with Spotify, baristas become DJsThe coffee chain brings Spotify playlists to stores, giving customers a new music perk. Also, Apple refreshes its top laptop and desktop Macs.
Transcript
Starbucks barista's are cooking up a music playlist to go with that coffee I'm Bridget Carey this is your cnet update. Starbucks has Partnering with Spotify and bringing the streaming music service into its stores in a new way by putting the store's music in the hands of Spotify users. As part of the multi year deal Starbucks employees are getting free Spotify premium accounts That normally costs $10 a month. And the employees can create playlists for the stores. Customers with Spotify can give feedback if they do or don't like a song and they can also request songs to play in the store. The Starbucks app Will also tie in with the Spotify app, so Spotify users can earn points for free coffee. Starbucks is known for it's influence on music and technology. Back in 2007 it partnered with Apple and currently offers iPhone app users a free song every week from iTunes. Perhaps that relationship will be a little strained going forward because Apple is working on a music service to compete with Spotify. We'll see how all this works out when it launches in the fall. Spotify has also been creative in marketing and partnerships Spotify can be tied into your Uber app so you can control what music plays on your drivers stereo And reports suggest that Spotify is going to be adding video streaming to it's app. Spotify is keeping quiet but more details will likely be revealed at a news event on Wednesday. Blending music and videos is the name of the game lately. Music streaming service Tidal charges a monthly fee like Spotify but it also offers music videos. And music videos are showing up on all sorts of apps. Snapshot has become a popular place to debut music videos. Back in February, Madonna premiered her Living for Love video, and this week the electronic musician known as Gold Room is releasing four music videos on Snap Chat. You can find it in the Discover section. the app is becoming a media platform for short shows and news reports, all of which disappear in 24 hours In other news, Apple has made some updates to its Mac computers. It added the new Force Touch trackpad to the 15 inch MacBook Pro laptop. Instead of the traditional clickable trackpad, this one has new haptic feedback. It creates sort of a tap vibration feeling on your finger to make it feel like a click without actually having a hinge that moves up and down. It also has faster flash storage and longer battery life. In addition, Apple is selling a $2,000 dollar version of the top of the line iMac with retina 5K display. That's cheaper than the original model, which came out in October October. And that also got a price cut. It's now costing $2,300. And if you're wondering what is retina 5K well, it's a ridiculously high-def screen where you can't see the pixels no matter how close you get. That's your tech news update. Head over to cnet.com for more. From our studios in New York, I'm Bridget Carey. [MUSIC]