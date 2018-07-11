Your video, "SpotMini navigates a set path on its own"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

What the Future

SpotMini navigates a set path on its own

Watch the Boston Dynamics robot SpotMini navigate its way through a warehouse.
3:06 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for SpotMini navigates a set path on its own.

Latest Sci-Tech videos

Video: SpaceX launches 7 satellites in one mission
SpaceX launches 7 satellites in one mission
1:59
They put the X in SpaceX...
Play video
Video: How all your wheels are going to change
How all your wheels are going to change
3:26
It's not just your car's wheel that's getting an upgrade. From bikes to NASA rovers, there's a wheel of the future for everyone.
Play video
Video: Watch Disney's acrobatic robots
Watch Disney's acrobatic robots
2:15
Disney's Stuntronics robots can perform high-flying maneuvers on their own, and may be coming to a theme park near you.
Play video
Video: This watch turns your arm into a touchscreen
This watch turns your arm into a touchscreen
1:15
The LumiWatch projects images onto your arm that respond to touch.
Play video
Video: This boat runs on solar power
This boat runs on solar power
2:50
This solar-powered boat also filters seawater into fresh water.
Play video
Video: 3D-printed shape-shifting material
3D-printed shape-shifting material
1:59
This 3D-printed material reacts to human touch.
Play video
Video: Some of the biggest Mars mysteries will be solved
Some of the biggest Mars mysteries will be solved
3:02
You're about to find out a lot more about the Red Planet.
Play video
Video: These are the semi-trucks of the future
These are the semi-trucks of the future
3:07
These trucks are going to change the face of the trucking industry. Convince me otherwise.
Play video