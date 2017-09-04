Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today

Silicon Valley speaks out on DACA, Trump's NASA pick

In today's tech news, Silicon Valley wants to support children of immigrants, President Trump nominates NASA's top job and "Smile to Pay" launches in China.
Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. Silicon Valley has spoken out against the potential repeal of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or DACA. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering During axing the program, which allows children of undocumented immigrants to work in the US. But more than 300 tech leaders, including Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, have warned a repeal could put workers at risk and strip up to $460 billion from the national. National GDP. The White House has confirmed President Trump will nominate Oklahoma Republican, Jim Bridenstine, to be NASA's 13th administrator. The congressman authored the American Space Renaissance Act, and headed the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and planetarium. If confirmed, he will be the first elected official to take the role. And finally, a KFC concept store in China is now letting customers pay with their face. Developed by a mobile payments company ALIPAY the smile to pay technology uses a 3D camera and liveness detection algorithm to verify customers. Talked about putting your money way amount is. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the cnet tech today app in the Apple or Google Play stores.

