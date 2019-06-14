Say goodbye to iTunes

Transcript
[MUSIC] At Apple's recent worldwide developer conference the company announced a new operating system called Catalina would be making its debut in the fall. And with this new Mac OS, iTunes we'll be saying goodbye after 18 years in existence. Instead, Apple will be sending you to a trio of apps to take iTunes's place: Apple Music, Apple TV and Apple Podcasts. All three of these apps will be available across all your devices. But not to fear, all of those songs you've purchased, collected, or acquired will be transferred to Catalina once you update your OS. Files may be reorganized, but nothing will be lost. And though Apple Music is a subscription music service that can to Spotify, you don't have to pay anything to access your music library and you'll have access to over 50 million songs to purchase Movies you purchase will move to Apple TV and Apple podcasts will be home to well podcasts. No exact date yet when Mac OS Catalina debuts but expected and this transition to happen this fall. In San Francisco, I'm Carlos the boy with CNET for CBS News.

