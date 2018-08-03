CNET
Samsung's Note 9 Unpacked event highlights
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CNET
News Video
Samsung's Note 9 Unpacked event highlights
Watch highlights from the Note 9 launch event and see Fortnite on Android in all its glory.
15:22
/
August 9, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for Samsung's Note 9 Unpacked event highlights.
Latest
Gadgets videos
Back to school 2018: Best tech deals under $50
2:27
August 3, 2018
Before your kids take on the classroom, why not equip them with some cool tech for students to help them out?
Play video
Looking Glass holographic display augments your design reality
1:28
July 24, 2018
Interact with 3D content without breaking out the headset.
Play video
Top 5 products of the month
3:15
July 16, 2018
These are the gadgets and tech that have grabbed the attention of CNET readers over the past 30 days.
Play video
Lego Zeux is the self-driving future of heavy lifting
4:27
June 28, 2018
Lego and Volvo CE's new model will influence real equipment in the future
Play video
The ultimate smart desk
1:14
June 14, 2018
Coming to an office near you: the Cemtrex SmartDesk, a single-unit workstation with a lot of potential.
Play video
A high tech twist on planking leads to better abs
1:50
June 13, 2018
The Stealth Core Trainer combines the perfect planking apparatus with an iOS and Android phone app to gamify your core work out. Does...
Play video
We pick up the flamethrower from Elon Musk's Boring Company
2:01
June 10, 2018
Elon Musk's The Boring Company handed out the first batch of flamethrowers, and I was on the list.
Play video
Unboxing The Boring Company flamethrower
3:59
June 9, 2018
Technically it's the "not-a-flamethrower" from Elon Musk's Boring Company, but it still makes fire.
Play video