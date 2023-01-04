Samsung Reveals 'Spatial AI' Plans: A New Voice Command Software for Your Smart Home
Samsung Reveals 'Spatial AI' Plans: A New Voice Command Software for Your Smart Home
3:35
Watch Now

Samsung Reveals 'Spatial AI' Plans: A New Voice Command Software for Your Smart Home

Tech
Speaker 1: We're exploring how the technologies of tomorrow can make these experiences even better. I've always been fascinated by how technology can shape what's next. When I was a boy, I loved to watch science fiction shows like The Jetsons. I guess I'm showing my age, dreaming about a future of advanced intelligence homes with robots [00:00:30] that keep everything clean and cars that do the driving for us. Fast forward to today and this dream is becoming a reality with intelligence that reshapes our connected experiences that goes beyond merely recommending a show or a product intelligence that fundamentally alters the space around you and how you express yourself to the world. Speaker 1: I call this [00:01:00] the personal AI era, one powered by emerging forms of intelligence. One of those is spatial ai. Today, spatial AI is found under the hood in things like Jet Bott AI plus without much direction from me. Jet Bott navigates around objects in my home to keep everything tidy, but spatial AI [00:01:30] can do and will do much more by tapping geometric and semantic information through various sensors and computer vision technology. Spatial AI can create digital maps of spaces like my home and enrich how we interact with smart, connected devices in the smart home of the future. Spatial AI will understand objects in their context elevating [00:02:00] the entire connected experience. In that future, I might say turn on the tv. Whereas today's technology might not understand which tv, which room I'm talking about. Tomorrow's spatial AI will understand to turn on the TV closest to me. Simple as that. In fact, this digital map could help future versions of technologies like Jed Bott AI Plus. [00:02:30] So I might say, oh, go clean under the di. Go clean under the table, or we had dinner. And Jet Bott with spatial AI will clean up any crumbs from under the table. Speaker 1: Now, it's not just the spaces in our lives that can be improved with new forms of ai. We see emerging technologies like generative ai, transforming how we create and express ourselves to the world. Speaker 2: [00:03:00] For all you makers and creatives, generative AI can act as your own personal artistic director. Imagine it's a s sweltering July, and you want to create a cool winter wonderland in the mountains. A symbol command put me in the Winter Mountains takes your likeness from your favorite photo in the gallery and places it on a peak. And Aspen generative AI [00:03:30] can bring out the creative in each of us and make it pretty fun too.

Up Next

Continental Reveals All-New 47-inch Automotive In-Car Display
screen-shot-2023-01-04-at-6-26-46-pm.png

Up Next

Continental Reveals All-New 47-inch Automotive In-Car Display

Samsung Introduces New In-Cabin Driving Experience
ces23-samsung-cars

Samsung Introduces New In-Cabin Driving Experience

Watch Everything Announced at TCL's CES Press Conference
1203649078002272-5jkaevntse8rpkjiy0j3-height640.png

Watch Everything Announced at TCL's CES Press Conference

Connecting Your Smart Home: Samsung Reveals SmartThings Station at CES 2023
ces23-samsung-smartthingsstation

Connecting Your Smart Home: Samsung Reveals SmartThings Station at CES 2023

TCL Unveils TCL 40 Series Phones
tcl-phone-00-00-34-20-still103

TCL Unveils TCL 40 Series Phones

TCL Reveals VR Headset Concept
tcl-headset-00-00-10-05-still102

TCL Reveals VR Headset Concept

TCL Debuts RayNeo X2 Augmented Reality Glasses
tcl-ar-glasses-00-00-04-06-still101

TCL Debuts RayNeo X2 Augmented Reality Glasses

TCL Introduces Nxtpaper 12 Pro Tablet and Nxtpaper Smartphone
tcl-nxtpaper-00-00-04-23-still100

TCL Introduces Nxtpaper 12 Pro Tablet and Nxtpaper Smartphone

TCL Debuts New Q, S Series TVs at CES
tcl-q-tvs-00-01-59-05-still099

TCL Debuts New Q, S Series TVs at CES

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Watch Everything Announced at Samsung's CES Press Conference
230104-clean-samsung-ces-supercut

Watch Everything Announced at Samsung's CES Press Conference

Samsung Display's Rollable, Foldable Concepts Show the Future of Screens
p1013165

Samsung Display's Rollable, Foldable Concepts Show the Future of Screens

Continental Reveals All-New 47-inch Automotive In-Car Display
screen-shot-2023-01-04-at-6-26-46-pm.png

Continental Reveals All-New 47-inch Automotive In-Car Display

Samsung Reveals 'Spatial AI' Plans: A New Voice Command Software for Your Smart Home
ces23-samsung-spatialai

Samsung Reveals 'Spatial AI' Plans: A New Voice Command Software for Your Smart Home

Samsung Introduces New In-Cabin Driving Experience
ces23-samsung-cars

Samsung Introduces New In-Cabin Driving Experience

Watch Everything Announced at TCL's CES Press Conference
1203649078002272-5jkaevntse8rpkjiy0j3-height640.png

Watch Everything Announced at TCL's CES Press Conference

Most Popular All most popular

Apple's New iCloud Encryption Changes Everything
apple-encryption-00-00-06-05-still003

Apple's New iCloud Encryption Changes Everything

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3-Month Review: More to Offer
p1002243

iPhone 14 and 14 Pro 3-Month Review: More to Offer

Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different
apple-headset

Apple's VR Headset Event Will Be Different

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE
cnetwatches

How to Choose Between the Apple Watch 8 and SE

Nuclear Expert Explains Fusion Breakthrough
doe-image

Nuclear Expert Explains Fusion Breakthrough

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit
mech05

Learning to Pilot a Giant Mech Suit

Latest Products All latest products

This Smart Telescope Finds Celestial Objects for You
ces23-unistellar-00-00-43-11-still001

This Smart Telescope Finds Celestial Objects for You

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx
dell-nyx-00-00-52-16-still001

Dell Shows Off a New Take on Game Controllers with Concept Nyx

Massive 18-inch Gaming Laptop Leads New Alienware Lineup
221220-yt-ces-alienware-gaming-laptops-clean

Massive 18-inch Gaming Laptop Leads New Alienware Lineup

Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It?
hp04

Harry Potter Magic Caster Wand: Is It Worth It?

Dell's Concept Luna Pitches Robotic Laptop Recycling
dell-lunaconcept

Dell's Concept Luna Pitches Robotic Laptop Recycling

Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike
radtrike-00-01-12-05-still001

Rad Power Bikes Addresses Gap in Micro-Mobility With the RadTrike

Latest How To All how to videos

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser
cast-2

Cast Your Meta Quest Headset to a TV, Phone or Browser

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam
1203246975312353-pnmdl8bwygpxcjffhlcf-height640.png

MacOS Ventura Continuity Camera Turns Your iPhone Into a Webcam

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys
3keyboards

How to Clean Your Keyboard's Sticky Keys

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC
psstill

How to Play Games from PlayStation Plus on PC

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account
phoneonorange

How to Delete or Disable Your Instagram Account

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit
dsc00641

Fix Your iPhone Screen With Apple's Self-Service Repair Kit