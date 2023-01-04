Samsung Reveals 'Spatial AI' Plans: A New Voice Command Software for Your Smart Home 3:35 Watch Now

Samsung Reveals 'Spatial AI' Plans: A New Voice Command Software for Your Smart Home

Jan 4, 2023 Tech

Speaker 1: We're exploring how the technologies of tomorrow can make these experiences even better. I've always been fascinated by how technology can shape what's next. When I was a boy, I loved to watch science fiction shows like The Jetsons. I guess I'm showing my age, dreaming about a future of advanced intelligence homes with robots [00:00:30] that keep everything clean and cars that do the driving for us. Fast forward to today and this dream is becoming a reality with intelligence that reshapes our connected experiences that goes beyond merely recommending a show or a product intelligence that fundamentally alters the space around you and how you express yourself to the world. Speaker 1: I call this [00:01:00] the personal AI era, one powered by emerging forms of intelligence. One of those is spatial ai. Today, spatial AI is found under the hood in things like Jet Bott AI plus without much direction from me. Jet Bott navigates around objects in my home to keep everything tidy, but spatial AI [00:01:30] can do and will do much more by tapping geometric and semantic information through various sensors and computer vision technology. Spatial AI can create digital maps of spaces like my home and enrich how we interact with smart, connected devices in the smart home of the future. Spatial AI will understand objects in their context elevating [00:02:00] the entire connected experience. In that future, I might say turn on the tv. Whereas today's technology might not understand which tv, which room I'm talking about. Tomorrow's spatial AI will understand to turn on the TV closest to me. Simple as that. In fact, this digital map could help future versions of technologies like Jed Bott AI Plus. [00:02:30] So I might say, oh, go clean under the di. Go clean under the table, or we had dinner. And Jet Bott with spatial AI will clean up any crumbs from under the table. Speaker 1: Now, it's not just the spaces in our lives that can be improved with new forms of ai. We see emerging technologies like generative ai, transforming how we create and express ourselves to the world. Speaker 2: [00:03:00] For all you makers and creatives, generative AI can act as your own personal artistic director. Imagine it's a s sweltering July, and you want to create a cool winter wonderland in the mountains. A symbol command put me in the Winter Mountains takes your likeness from your favorite photo in the gallery and places it on a peak. And Aspen generative AI [00:03:30] can bring out the creative in each of us and make it pretty fun too.