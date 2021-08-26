/>

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review: The ultimate Android watch?

Smartwatches

Up Next

My first day with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
img-5285-mov-00-02-38-22-still001

Up Next

My first day with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 looks to be the ultimate Android watch
clip0029-mxf-16-30-08-07-still001

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 looks to be the ultimate Android watch

Robotic brace could make knee pain a thing of the past
p1005125

Robotic brace could make knee pain a thing of the past

First look at WatchOS 8 public beta
watch

First look at WatchOS 8 public beta

Samsung's One UI Watch sneak peek
new-unified-platform-one-ui-watch-app-ecosystem-mp4-00-00-29-10-still002

Samsung's One UI Watch sneak peek

Apple Watch gets Portrait face feature
portrait-watch-face

Apple Watch gets Portrait face feature

Samsung and Fitbit are making Google watches. Here's what we know
google-watch

Samsung and Fitbit are making Google watches. Here's what we know

Google reveals new Wear OS
wearosstill

Google reveals new Wear OS

Garmin Venu 2 is the perfect mix of fitness watch and smartwatch
garminvenu2-1

Garmin Venu 2 is the perfect mix of fitness watch and smartwatch

Tech Shows

The Apple Core
apple-core-w

The Apple Core

Alphabet City
alphabet-city-w

Alphabet City

CNET Top 5
cnet-top-5-w

CNET Top 5

The Daily Charge
dc-site-1color-logo.png

The Daily Charge

What the Future
what-the-future-w

What the Future

Tech Today
tech-today-w

Tech Today

Latest News All latest news

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review: The ultimate Android watch?
galaxywatch4-v1

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review: The ultimate Android watch?

LG C1 OLED TV review: The high-end TV to beat in 2021
yt-lg-c1-oled-1

LG C1 OLED TV review: The high-end TV to beat in 2021

YouTube removes 1M videos containing misinformation, OnlyFans does an about-face
tt082621pic

YouTube removes 1M videos containing misinformation, OnlyFans does an about-face

How to set up the Samsung Galaxy Buds2
samsung-galaxy-buds-2-cnet-2021-11

How to set up the Samsung Galaxy Buds2

This tech may save your life by keeping your car from starting
ct101-alcohol-and-seatbelt-00-10-24-12-still069

This tech may save your life by keeping your car from starting

Higher-end Mac Mini could be on its way
apple-mac-mini-thumb-m1.png

Higher-end Mac Mini could be on its way

Most Popular All most popular

Higher-end Mac Mini could be on its way
apple-mac-mini-thumb-m1.png

Higher-end Mac Mini could be on its way

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs
yt-iphone13-rumor-4

iPhone 13 rumors and what the next Apple phone needs

Cadillac goes all-in on electric with the 2023 Lyriq
cadillac-lyriq-2023-firstlook-holdingstill-rs

Cadillac goes all-in on electric with the 2023 Lyriq

Report: iPhone 13 won't bring back Touch ID, Apple redesigning Mac Mini
tt08-24-2021-00-00-34-01-still020

Report: iPhone 13 won't bring back Touch ID, Apple redesigning Mac Mini

LG C1 OLED TV review: The high-end TV to beat in 2021
yt-lg-c1-oled-1

LG C1 OLED TV review: The high-end TV to beat in 2021

Nest Doorbell with battery is an impressive wireless effort from Google
nest-doorbell-battery-review-10

Nest Doorbell with battery is an impressive wireless effort from Google

Latest Products All latest products

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review: The ultimate Android watch?
galaxywatch4-v1

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review: The ultimate Android watch?

Nest Cam with battery is smart and unsurprising
nest-cam-review30

Nest Cam with battery is smart and unsurprising

Nest Doorbell with battery is an impressive wireless effort from Google
nest-doorbell-battery-review-10

Nest Doorbell with battery is an impressive wireless effort from Google

Galaxy Z Flip 3 review: A prime-time foldable
yt-z-flip-3-review-1

Galaxy Z Flip 3 review: A prime-time foldable

We go hands-on with the $700 Motorola Edge
p1055034

We go hands-on with the $700 Motorola Edge

Facebook's Horizon Workrooms: A VR office app you can bring your laptop into
markzuckerberg-collaboration-space-mp4-00-00-23-00-still001

Facebook's Horizon Workrooms: A VR office app you can bring your laptop into

Latest How To All how to videos

How to set up the Samsung Galaxy Buds2
samsung-galaxy-buds-2-cnet-2021-11

How to set up the Samsung Galaxy Buds2

How to mix and match Amazon Echo's new name and voice options
yt-howto-alexa-8

How to mix and match Amazon Echo's new name and voice options

Install an M.2 SSD in your PS5 with a heatsink upgrade
ps5drive2

Install an M.2 SSD in your PS5 with a heatsink upgrade

How to set up the Chromecast with Google TV and the voice remote
how-to-chromecast-00-01-10-19-still005

How to set up the Chromecast with Google TV and the voice remote

How to transfer data from an Android phone to an iPhone
movetoios2

How to transfer data from an Android phone to an iPhone

7 ways to take screenshots in Windows 11
win11screen3

7 ways to take screenshots in Windows 11