Samsung debuts the S8 and S8 Plus, Amazon's curbside grocery delivery

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today
Samsung debuts the S8 and S8 Plus, Amazon's curbside grocery deliveryThe biggest tech headlines of the day include Samsung's debut of the S8, Amazon's curbside delivery service and Tinder becomes accessible through a web browser.
Transcript
This is CNET and hear the stories that matter right now. Samsung has lifted the curtain on the company's flagship phone the Galaxy S8. The new device will come in two sizes, a standard version with a 5.8 inch screen and an S8+ with a 6.2 inche screen. It also has no physical button on the front. A curved screen that wraps over both sides and a real finger print scanner. You can check out cnet.com for a full hands on write up and video. [UNKNOWN] amazon's grocery store, the company is [UNKNOWN] the arrival of amazon fresh pick up, which let's customers drive up to a pick up location and have groceries delivered right into their vehicles trunk. Currently the service is in beta and only for amazon employees, the company has not said that their two seattle test sites will be open to the public. and finally tinder is now available thru our web browser, tinder online is all about broadening accessibility making it easier to micro date while at work or in class It won't be as feature filled as it's mobile version, but it'll still allow perspective right. [MUSIC] You can save today with the latest by downloading the cnet tech today app in the Apple or the Google play store.