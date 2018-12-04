CNET First Look

Razer Blade Stealth sneaks in an end-of-year update

Transcript
When you think of Razer you think of slick gaming laptops with crazy backlit keyboard, but one of my favorite Razer systems is actually the company's non-gaming laptop, the Razer Blade Stealth. Every generation of this slim 13 inch laptop has gotten better. And the redesigned model, hitting just in time for the holidays is now accepted. The biggest drawback on older models are fairly fixed screen vessel has almost totally erased giving it a sleeker, more modern look. The screen comes in full HD or four K options matte finish in the former touch for the ladder, and the webcam can now log you in with facial recognition from Windows Hello. One of the more unique elements of Razor laptops the glowing green snake logo on the back as even gotten a makeover. As a non gaming laptop, this now has a subtle tone on tone version that won't draw to much extra attention at work. Now when I say this isn't a gaming laptop that's true But it's also the first time a razor blade stealth is offered any kind of Nvidia graphics. In this skate, the G force MX150 which isn't a powerhouse but does let you do some casual gaming and helps with photo and video work. Keep in mind, it's optional and will cost extra. And if you want to go super gaming on it, well just hook up this sold-separately Razer core which is an external GPU box that plugs into any USB C Thunderbolt port. And speaking of that, for a super thin laptop the new Blade Stealth breaks with the In more very important way. While almost everyone else is going USB-C only, this has three USB-C and two USB-A ports. At the very least, that might save you from carrying a few extra dongles. [MUSIC]
LaptopsRazer

