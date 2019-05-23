Qualcomm is a monopoly, judge rules; Apple sends out WWDC invites
Two Amazon shareholder proposals about company's controversial facial recognition technology failed to pass on Wednesday following a heavy push by civil rights groups and activists.
One of the proposals would have banned the company from selling its recognition technology to government agencies Amazon says that the technology has improved its value in improving public safety.
A US district judge has ruled that Qualcomm wrongfully suppressed competitors in the wireless chip market, and used its dominant position to force unnecessary licensing fees.
According to the ruling, Qualcomm must change how it does business.
And renegotiate deals with it's customers.
And finally Apple has sent out invites for it's annual world wide developers conference keynote taking place on June 3rd in San Fransisco.
Historically WWDC focuses on the software side of the company, Which for a company that doesn't sell the amount of hardware it used to certainly presents an intriguing position.
