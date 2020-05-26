Pushing for the future of electric flight, one small plane at a time
My name is Roei Ganzarski and I'm the CEO of Magnix.
[MUSIC]
In December of 2019, we started our first series of flights on the electric beaver the e-Beaver.
We've been flying it ever since continuing our test profiles with that aircraft.
The significance of this flight that's coming up the e-caravan is that it's one a much larger aircraft so as opposed to a five passenger aircraft, that the beaver is The caravan is a nine to 11 passenger aircraft, so it's significantly larger.
So by being able to convert or what we call magnify, a Cessna Grand Caravan to all electric we're basically taking the electrification revolution of aviation to the next level.
We chose the caravan for our second aircraft platform, because it's the most prevalent aircraft And for its size, it's an aircraft that we can convert or magnify and start to fly electric, which is what we're doing now.
Well, we're magnifying the capability of the aircraft.
We're taking out the gas guzzling, emission creating propulsion system that's in there and replacing it with a clean, lighter weight lower cost electric propulsion system.
By that we're magnifying its capabilities to reduce its operating costs.
We're magnifying its capabilities to flight passengers and cargo without emissions, be it gas or smells or a lot less noise that you care about is going to fly with our magnified hundred propulsion system, which produces 750 horsepower on a continuous basis.
And can go beyond that before takeoff or if we need more power the batteries in the aircraft right now lithium ion cylindrical batteries.
These are the batteries traditionally used what both in cars and flying aircraft.
They're one of many different types of technologies.
We chose lithium ion because at this stage is the most proven technology of proven chemistry to provide the energy and safety that we need to fly the aircraft.
We don't know and no one right yet in the industry knows which of the technologies will prevail, one or more.
So right now we're working with multiple and we'll be ready where from that perspective battery or electricity agnostic.
So wherever the electrons come from our propulsion system will be able to use them to provide that power to the.
We're using the same charging technology.
So we're using superchargers that you would see today used with cars or what will be used for electric trucks.
We're using the same technology for planes and the process is very similar.
While the aircraft won't arrive in your garage, it will arrive in your hangar where you will take one of your chargers or in the case of the caravan.
Two charges because we've split the charge into two.
In order to speed up the time to charge.
You plug in those two chargers into the aircraft, and then continue about your operation, load or offload cargo or packages load or offload passengers.
The pilot can do their safety walk around the aircraft All while the aircraft is being charged, and right before they leave the hangar, they can take the charger out, and start operating the aircraft.
We believe right now given the technology that exists in the battery segment, that we'll only see aircraft of 70 or 100, or more passengers between 30 to 40 years from now, flying all electric.
Now until then, we may see sooner 20 years from now, hybrid type propelled aircraft of that scale.
Where you have both an internal combustion engine solution or propulsion solution and an electric variant.
Maybe the electric motor will be boosting the capabilities of the internal combustion engine, etc.
But we won't see that before 20 years, and all electric no earlier than 30, or 40 years.
There will also be hybridized versions, probably with more than the five to 19 passengers they'll probably be hybridized.
But in the next 10 years, aircraft up to 19 passengers, or the equivalent of packages cargo, we believe we'll be all electric.
